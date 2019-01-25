Northern Ireland will play Euro 2020 qualifier against Germany in Frankfurt

Northern Ireland’s Euro 2020 Group C qualifying campaign will come to a conclusion against Germany in Frankfurt on November 19.

The game will be played at the 48,500 capacity Commerzbank-Arena, taking place three days after Michael O’Neill’s men play the Netherlands in Rotterdam.

Northern Ireland suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Germany when the teams last met in the World Cup 2018 qualifiers.

O’Neill’s men will commence their qualifying campaign at home to Estonia on March 21.

Their Group C fixtures are:

March 21 - Estonia (H)

March 24 - Belarus (H)

June 8 - Estonia (A)

June 11 - Belarus (A)

September 9 - Germany (H)

October 10 - Netherlands (A)

November 6 - Netherlands (H)

Novemnber 19 Germany (A)