Northern Ireland women end World Cup qualifying campaign with defeat to Slovakia

Northern Ireland wrapped up their Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Slovakia in Portadown.

Bayern Munich striker Dominika Skorvankova netted the only goal in the 36th minute of a match with nothing but pride at stake at Shamrock Park.

Northern Ireland’s only points in Group Three had come via a 3-1 win over the Slovakians last November.

Northern Ireland captain Julie Nelson won her 100th cap and almost marked the occasion with a long-range strike.

The Crusaders Strikers defender came within inches of equalising with an outstanding effort min the second half.

On 74 minutes, Kerry Montgomery rolled a free-kick to Nelson, whose 30-yard thunderbolt was tipped onto the post by Slovakia keeper Maria Korenciova.

It was so close to a dream goal for the Northern Ireland skipper, but it wasn’t to be for Alfie Wylie’s team, who finish with only one Group win after they defeated the Slovaks 3-1 in an away encounter last November.