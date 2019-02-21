Northern Ireland Women face tough Euro 2021 qualifying group

Alfie Wylie’s Northern Ireland women’s squad have learnt who they will face in the Euro 2021 qualifying stages.

The Green and White army have been paired with Norway,Belarus,Faroe Islands as well as an all British clash with Wales in Group C.

Northern Ireland were included in the pot of fourth seeds, based on their ranking.

Euro 2021 will be hosted in England after they were successful in their bid.

The Republic of Ireland have also learnt their fate as they have been drawn in Group I against Ukraine,Greece and Montenegro but have a mammoth task facing them with Germany joining them.

All nine of the qualifying group winners, the three best runners-up and three play-off winners will qualify.

The six group runners-up who do not qualify automatically will enter the play-offs.

The fixture order is still waiting to be confirmed.