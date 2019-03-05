Northern Ireland Women finish third at Alanya Gold Cup

Northern Ireland finished third at the Alanya Gold City Women’s Cup in Turkey after beating Uzbekistan 2-1 on Tuesday.

Sarah McFadden put Northern Ireland 1-0 up with a header in the second minute and Reading’s Rachel Furness doubled the advantage by drilling a shot in eight minutes later.

Then Uzbekistan grabbed a consolation goal direct from a 66th-minute corner.

n their three previous matches at the tournament, Alfie Wylie’s side had beaten Jordan 6-0 last Wednesday, lost 3-1 to France B on Friday and then defeated Kazakhstan 4-0 on Sunday to set up the third-placed match against Uzbekistan.