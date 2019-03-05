Northern Ireland Women finish third at Alanya Gold Cup

Northern Ireland's Sarah McFadden scored on Tuesday
Northern Ireland finished third at the Alanya Gold City Women’s Cup in Turkey after beating Uzbekistan 2-1 on Tuesday.

Sarah McFadden put Northern Ireland 1-0 up with a header in the second minute and Reading’s Rachel Furness doubled the advantage by drilling a shot in eight minutes later.

Then Uzbekistan grabbed a consolation goal direct from a 66th-minute corner.

n their three previous matches at the tournament, Alfie Wylie’s side had beaten Jordan 6-0 last Wednesday, lost 3-1 to France B on Friday and then defeated Kazakhstan 4-0 on Sunday to set up the third-placed match against Uzbekistan.