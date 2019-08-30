Northern Ireland women kick off Kenny Shiels era with loss to Norway

Kenny Shiels’ first game in charge of Northern Ireland was one to forget as his side were beaten 6-0 at home by Norway in UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 qualifying.

Shiels (pictured), who succeeded Alfie Wylie in May, will have been disappointed with the manner of many of the goals after individual errors made it easy for the visitors.

Caroline Hansen impressed for Norway with a hat-trick - the Barcelona summer signing capitalising on mistakes from Ashley Hutton and Jacqueline Burns for two of her goals in front of the 1,064-strong Seaview crowd.

Goalkeeper Burns was also at fault for Juro Reiten’s opening goal while substitute Amalie Eikeland scored twice to wrap up a convincing victory.

Northern Ireland are back in action on Monday night when they take on Wales in Newport.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Burns, Newborough, Vance (Callaghan, 68), McFadden (Montgomery, 68), Nelson, Hutton, McCarron, Magill, Furness, Holdaway, McKenna (Wade, 68).

Subs (not used): Higgins, Flaherty, Johnson, Holloway, Bell, White.