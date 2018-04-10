Northern Ireland Women suffer World Cup qualification setback

Northern Ireland Women were beaten 3-0 by Norway at Shamrock Park as their World Cup qualifying hopes were dealt another significant blow.

The home side, who were beaten 7-0 by the Netherlands five days earlier, frustrated Norway for the first hour before Caroline Hansen latched on to Guro Reiten’s through ball to fire past Lauren Perry and give Norway a 1-0 lead.

Perry had to be at her best to deny Norway a goal before the visitors eventually took the lead, coping well with everything that came her way as Northern Ireland defended bravely.

Two goals in the final four minutes sealed Norway’s win, with Hansen volleying into the top-right hand corner before Isabell Herlovsen added a third in injury time.

The Republic of Ireland were beaten 2-0 by the Netherlands in Group C.