Aaron Traynor hails Coleraine's defensive prowess after another clean sheet

Since conceding six in the opening two Danske Bank Premiership fixtures the Bannsiders have only conceded three further goals in the further 11 games.

Saturday’s 2-0 win over Dungannon Swifts was Oran Kearney’s 12th clean sheet this term, and they are still to concede at home.

It’s a record they are rightly proud of and full back Aaron Traynor says they are getting the reward for their hard work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Traynor and Lyndon Kane have been key components of Coleraine’s defence

“I think all the defenders are shouting that statistic in the changing room,” said Traynor.

“Over the last few seasons we’ve always prided ourselves in keeping clean sheets.

“We’ve always had a decent record at the back and we’re just trying to keep working on it.

“The partnerships are starting to click and everything is going our way at the minute.

“You have seen in the last few performances that it is a team effort and it’s paying dividends.

“We are cancelling teams out and restricting them to very few chances, so long may it continue.”

Keeping them out at one end gives the Bannsiders a platform to build on.

But Traynor knows it is important to do the business at the other end.

On Saturday the two strikers - Matthew Shevlin and Cathair Friel - both hitting the target.

And Traynor was quick to heap praise on the frontmen, especially top scorer Shevlin.

“Anything he touches at the minute turns to goal,” he said.

“He’s on 13 now because he keeps telling me every week! He let’s me know every time he gets one.

“It’s great because we had been crying out for a goal scorer and you can see what it does for us.

“He’s popping up with big goals at the right times.

“He works his socks off as well so it’s the least he deserves.

“If you look at the second goal today I don’t know if it was a cross or a shot but he ends up creating one for Bushy.

“It is brilliant to see the strikers scoring.

“I think the two of them have worked their socks off and it’s the least they deserved.

“There is plenty of movement and there was plenty of balls into the box and on another day, we could have got a couple more.”

The win pushed the Bannsiders up to third in the table and keeps them focused on leaders Cliftonville.

It was a good way to end a difficult week having beat Glentoran to reach the League Cup semi-finals as well.

“It’s nice to get another win in what was a three-game week,” said Traynor.

“It was tough. It took us a while to get going to be fair but then the goal settled us.

“We knew it was going to be tricky. They are a well drilled side, play good football and hurt us at times.