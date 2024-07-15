"I've seen most of the players growing up and the development they get from playing across the water is unbelievable."

Brendan Hamilton in training with Aberdeen. PIC: Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen youngster Brendan Hamilton believes Northern Ireland’s togetherness can help drive them on in this month’s U19 European Championship as they look to seize a significant opportunity.

Gareth McAuley’s side will get their campaign underway at Inver Park this evening against Ukraine before taking on defending champions Italy (July 18) and Norway (July 21).

Hamilton progressed through the youth ranks at both Linfield and Glentoran, sealing his move across the water to Aberdeen in 2022 and has since helped them reach the Scottish Youth Cup final alongside celebrating U18 league success.

The 18-year-old will be looking to carry club momentum onto the international stage and has long circled this tournament as an event he desperately wanted to be involved in.

"Everyone is together...I've never seen a Northern Ireland group like this with how together we are and I think the coaches drive that,” he said. “They drive the team togetherness and Gareth McAuley talks about that 2016 group and how tight they were, he drives that into us.

"I was in the system from the very start. Club NI was started by Jim Magilton and I was in it from the very start. When the tournament got announced this group all knew that this would be our age group and now it's here. It's still surreal.

"We know the opportunity we have...the draw is still very tough but it's probably the more favourable draw and we know we're very capable of beating any team on our day. We're very confident."

Northern Ireland have an array of Premier League youngsters in their 20-player panel with Josh Briggs (West Ham United), Braiden Graham (Everton), Kieran Morrison (Liverpool) and Joel Thompson (Nottingham Forest) all included and Hamilton has enjoyed watching players he grew up with take their games to a new level.

"The standard and intensity in training is unreal,” he added. “Training at international level is different with more fine details and tactical information, but even when you're playing possession games in the small boxes or the small-sided games the standard is unbelievable.

"I've seen most of the players growing up and the development they get from playing across the water is unbelievable."