Ali Pour outlines plans for new-look Oval as Glentoran owner confirms project in £28million range

Johnny Morton

Published 11th Sep 2025
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 16:35 BST
Glentoran owner Ali Pour has hailed his club progressing to the next stage of the NI Football Fund as “a great day” with the East Belfast outfit moving one step closer to their dream of redeveloping The Oval – a project which he revealed could cost around £28million.

The Glens and Cliftonville were the two clubs to seal success from eight applications in the Tier Three category for those looking to receive more than £6million.

Of the 20 Irish League clubs now moving onto the due diligence check phase, the Department for Communities confirmed projects ranged from around £700,000 up to a whopping near £28million, which was Glentoran.

The £28million figure includes money which the club are contributing themselves alongside other investment avenues and not solely what they could be in line to receive from the Football Fund – it’s unknown at this stage how much each club is seeking.

Glentoran owner Ali Pour. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)placeholder image
Glentoran were granted planning permission by Belfast City Council in June to redevelop their historic Oval ground with plans in place to create a 6,000-seat capacity stadium capable of providing benefits for the community alongside hosting an array of events.

Earlier this year, Pour increased his ownership stake at Glentoran to 95% and revealed he’s contributing a “big chunk” of money to the club’s stadium redevelopment.

"There's a lot of work still to be done, this is just the beginning,” he said. “There's so much work left to be done for us to actually draw down on the money and then to actually implement the whole project.

“But no, I don't think we'll get the full amount (from NI Football Fund). We should get a good bit...it's going to mean everything to this football club and East Belfast as well.

“This is something which will just transform the whole area. Our plans are amazing...it's not just two stands and a burger van, there's so much more to this.

“We want to be as green as possible, we're talking about having solar panels all over the place, electric vehicle charging stations...we have so many plans, we have a medical clinic for the local community, so it's very exciting.

"It'll be the same location, smaller, totally new, literally it'll all be new. I mean everything is disappearing from here.

“Two stands, I'd like to have an oval enclosed which you can see from miles away or lit up from the skies and so on. It all depends, it depends how much money we get, but anything we get we will make it work for sure.”

Eight Premiership clubs are amongst the 20 successful cases progressing through with Ballymena United, Bangor, Carrick Rangers, Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon and Larne falling into Tier Two (projects valued between £1.5m-£6m).

Pour has invested millions into Glentoran since taking over in 2019 and feels Thursday’s announcement is a major positive for the Irish League.

"It's huge...I mean, when is the last time we had any real money from anywhere?” he added. “So I think it's huge, and well done to them.

"I know NIFL were working hard on this and the IFA as well. They were lobbying hard for this money to come, so my congratulations to them as well. It's great. It's huge for the league and hopefully it's the first pot of more in the future.”

