A lot has been made about Manchester City’s recent downfall, winning just one of their previous 13 matches before Sunday’s triumph over Leicester City, while Derby County hold the Premier League’s record winless run of 32, but one Amateur League club are celebrating a significant milestone of their own after collecting a first victory in 420 days.

Belfast-based Cumann Spoirt An Phobail, who ply their trade in NAFL Division 2C, have endured tough times of late in terms of results after a raft of players departed prior to last season, meaning the club’s reserves essentially transformed into the new first team.

The 2023/24 campaign ended with just one win from 36 league matches, conceding 241 times in the process, and they’d last tasted success with a 2-1 triumph over Whitehead Eagles in October 2023.

However, after 38 consecutive defeats across competitions since that afternoon, a 1-0 win on December 14 ended the run as Chris Reid’s late winner sparked scenes of jubilation while the match also marked a maiden clean sheet since December 2022.

Players of Cumann Spoirt An Phobail. (Photo by Cumann Spoirt An Phobail)

"I was actually away in Norway on a holiday but was very much still involved, submitting the team on Comet that morning when I was at a fjord,” said Kieran Hamilton, who has made 11 appearances this season and also helps out on the coaching front. “I'd text into the group 'good luck' and then my phone died and it was only when I got back to the apartment around 6pm that I found out...you can imagine my reaction.

"I was absolutely elated. The boys had tried to ring me from the changing room but they couldn't get through because my phone was dead and unfortunately I missed out on all the drama and fun.

"It was a big lift for everybody. You can just imagine what it means. Rooftop (the side Cumann Spoirt An Phobail defeated) are in a similar position to ourselves having lost players so we always knew it was one that we could potentially get something from.

"Hopefully we can pick up a few more results going forward and it gives us something to build on."

Cumann Spoirt An Phobail have had to bounce back from a number of heavy defeats – they were beaten 22-0 in the Cochrane Corry Cup in October and have lost out by scorelines of 14-0, 12-0 (twice), 13-0 and 12-1 this term – but maintaining togetherness through tough times makes the good ones even sweeter.

"You can be the best players in the world, but if you're not winning your confidence can dip,” added Hamilton. “It doesn't matter what level you're playing at, if you're losing games heavily it's going to impact your game.

"We want to keep going and try to build on that result and get more. I know the results don't look great on paper but they have been unfair at times when we've been doing well and it's not truly reflective on where the team is at.

"We've the second half of the season now and we really want to build on it. We'll be sticking together no matter the results but we want to go on and get results and improve."

It’s a true collective community effort which drives Cumann Spoirt An Phobail and that connection has helped the club’s senior side persist through challenging times.

They boast an impressive youth set-up and also have an ever-growing disability section which regularly competes at the George Best Community Cup, an annual five-a-side competition ran by the Irish FA.

Since suffering injuries earlier this season, both 23-year-old Connell Ireland and John Faloon have taken on coaching responsibilities, playing a key role in the recent win, but Hamilton says the club is about much more than just football and results on a Saturday.

"It's a true testament to the whole club,” he said. “People coming along to support us gives us a real lift because it can be difficult.

"Connell has done a lot of work since he got his injury and has been taking training and John is there every Saturday with the kids and his wife Tanya is our treasurer.

"They come every week and it has been a long-term project for us...the same people turn up every week and try to do our best.

"There's other people like Ryan who comes to every game and plays for our Football for All team...he's someone who comes to away games too and having the wider community there helps us through the difficult days and they are there then to share the good ones.

"It creates that real strength of community that we're all about at the club. It's about more than just football...the club does a lot of great work in the community.