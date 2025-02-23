Andrew Mitchell answers Rodney McAree's pre-match history call by scoring landmark Dungannon Swifts goal

It was Andrew Mitchell that answered Rodney McAree’s pre-match history books call, scoring Dungannon Swifts’ 1,000th league goal in their 1-0 success over Larne which took them one step closer to a first top-half Premiership finish since 2010.

High-flying Swifts have been one of the Irish League’s surprise packages this term and remain in third after picking up a second consecutive win at the home of reigning champions Larne, extending the Inver Reds’ miserable winless run to five.

Former Coleraine and Glentoran striker Mitchell is currently enjoying his best goalscoring league season since 2018/19, bringing his tally to seven with a fine finish on the stroke of half-time, and it’s fitting that the 31-year-old was the one to net such a significant goal.

Mitchell initially arrived at Stangmore Park aged 20 and quickly displayed his sharpshooting ability, registering 26 league goals throughout the 2016/17 campaign before earning a move to Glenavon.

He returned in January 2024 from Coleraine after struggling with injuries, but he has maintained fitness throughout this term and is playing a crucial role in helping fire Dungannon towards potential European football.

"It’s our 1,000th goal in the Irish Premiership and we spoke about that before the game and asked someone to go put themselves in Dungannon Swifts history,” said McAree. "Big Mitch wanted to be the one that did it and it was a great finish.

"It’s a great weight of pass from Brandon Bermingham and we were glad to see it hit the back of the net.

"We could have got another one at least in the second half. John McGovern has a great opportunity but I thought we showed a real toughness and togetherness to get over the line and out of here with a clean sheet.

"The last time he (Mitchell) was with us he scored 26 in a season and that’s why he wanted the number 26 shirt when he came back.

"He has had a run of games with us. Maybe at Glentoran and Coleraine he didn’t have the run of games that he has had with us so he has managed to build a bit of match fitness, confidence, belief in himself.

"We believe in him and that’s why we wanted to bring him back to the club and we know he can score goals – I actually think he should be scoring more goals than what he has to date.

"He did (show strength for his goal) and the pace and accuracy he puts the ball in with is fantastic.

"His strength got him into that area. We underestimate the weight of pass from Brandon because it’s easy to get that wrong – it has to be just right and it was brilliant.”

Dungannon are now unbeaten in their last three trips to Inver Park – a venue where Larne built the foundations for back-to-back Gibson Cup triumphs – and McAree encouraged his players to enjoy the occasion before refocusing for Saturday’s Irish Cup quarter-final at Carrick Rangers.

"It’s mad – for us to come here twice this season and not concede a goal and win two games of football is a huge credit,” he added. "The Larne supporters showed us respect at the end by clapping us off and that’s twice they’ve done it this season.

