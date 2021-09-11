Andrew Mitchell the Larne midfield anchor in eye of attacking storm

Having been handed a first start of the season in the weekend win over Portadown, Mitchell will now be hoping to help extend Larne’s perfect start when Warrenpoint Town visit Inver Park.

Mitchell’s disciplined display operates as the anchor allowing his attacking team-mates to shine.

“My role in this Larne team and the way we play suits me to a tee,” said Mitchell. “I do have the freedom but I can put a bit of bite in when needed and try to get on the ball as much as I can to dictate play.

Andrew Mitchell (left) on patrol in the Larne midfield. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

“But as long as we win it’s my weekend happy irrespective of my role.

“We play 4-3-3 and I’m the one that sits and protects but also try to get on the ball and dictate.

“That’s what I work all week to do and we break down my game and look at the video analysis.

“It’s a role I’ve played across my career, it’s my position and where I want to play.

“The gaffer has brought in great players.

“I maybe joined Larne at a time there wasn’t the same competition for places - but that’s something I’ve been used to across my whole career at Rangers, Crusaders and Linfield all as teams competing with three or four in every position.

“So I’m used to the approach of you get a chance in the team, you try to keep the shirt.

“That’s the way it’s got to be in football, we all know that and it keeps you looking over your shoulder.”

Mitchell accepts maximum external returns have arrived for Larne over Coleraine and Portadown to date despite performances on the pitch short of the expected internal heights.

“We’ve had a talk in the changing room and ironed a few things out,” said Mitchell in the aftermath of the Ports victory. “Now we will get on the training ground, we work hard and the coaching staff will point out those grey areas in our game.

“We will analyse everything but know ourselves we let Portadown come back into that game...we are full-time so will break our game down and it’s our jobs as players to learn.

“It’s a big change playing European football then coming home for domestic football.

“As players we try not to get caught up in it...people may say there’s the hangover from Europe.

“But if someone said to me you’d win the first two games of the league season but struggle then you’d take their hand off.”

