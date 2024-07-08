Ballinamallard United youngster Sean Corry has joined Derby County. PIC: Derby County

Ballinamallard United academy director Derek Sharpe says the Championship club take “great joy” in helping play a role in Sean Corry’s development after the teenager secured a dream move to Derby County.

A number of young Irish League talents have sealed significant transfers across the water this summer with Linfield duo Aodhan Doherty (Blackburn Rovers) and Braiden Graham (Everton) earning moves after impressing at Windsor Park while George Feeney (Tottenham Hotspur), Darragh McCann (Ipswich Town) and Alfie Friars (Derby County) will also make the jump.

Corry has progressed through the ranks at Ferney Park and grabbed the attention of English Championship newcomers Derby while playing for Northern Ireland’s underage teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up

The 17-year-old was part of Kris Lindsay’s Victory Shield squad in 2022, picked in a 22-player panel that included the likes of Calum Moreland and Cole Brannigan, who have both since signed professional contracts at West Ham United, while Blaine McClure swapped Linfield for Rangers and is set to play a key role in this summer’s U19 European Championships.

Corry will now embark on an exciting new chapter at Pride Park and Sharpe is backing their young charge to make an impact with his new club.

"I am delighted that Sean has secured his move to Derby County and is richly deserved given his hard work and commitment over the years,” he said on Ballinamallard United Academy Facebook page. “It is also tremendous recognition for our Academy.

"Sean joined our club as a four-year-old and played for each age group up to Under-18 before completing his move. It personally brings me great joy that we as a club are able to provide these opportunities to young players from Fermanagh and Tyrone. If you have the talent and work hard opportunities will come your way.

“Huge credit must also be given to all Sean’s coaches over the years, but none less so than Mark Emerson who helped oversee Sean’s development from four to 15 years old.

“I have no doubt that Sean has both the ability and personality to thrive in full-time football and he goes with the best wishes and full support of all of us here at Ballinamallard United FC.”

The County Fermanagh club held a presentation for Corry before leaving for Derby with parents Niall and Patricia in attendance alongside coach Mark Emerson, who played an important role in Sean’s progression, and youth chairman Whitey Anderson.

“As parents we will be sad to see him go across the water but extremely proud of his achievements to date,” said Niall. “We know that he will do his best and hope and pray that he enjoys the experience.

“Thanks also goes to all his coaches at Ballinamallard over the years for their guidance, advice and support, along with their understanding and patience when Sean was involved in all his different sports.”

When asked why he stayed with local side Ballinamallard over the years despite interest from other clubs, Corry said: “I always wanted to stay because it meant I could continue to play with the guys I started with and built friendships with.