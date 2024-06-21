Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin says it was a “no-brainer” to make a move for Northern Ireland international Danny Lafferty.

The former Burnley defender signed for Championship outfit Institute in January and scored a superb long-range goal against Ballymena in last season’s promotion/relegation play-off to help Kevin Deery’s side win the first leg, but goals from Steven McCullough and Calvin McCurry in the reverse tie ultimately preserved the Sky Blues’ top-flight status.

Lafferty also enjoyed spells at Celtic, Sheffield United, Oldham Athletic and Peterborough United before moving to the League of Ireland in 2019 with Shamrock Rovers.

He then returned to Derry City for a second time and switched to Sligo Rovers before joining ‘Stute and Ervin is delighted to have secured Lafferty’s services with the versatile defender representing his country on 13 occasions.

Daniel Lafferty in action for Northern Ireland against Israel in October 2013. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye.

“When we heard he was potentially available it was a no-brainer, his quality and experience like the rest of our signings so far will be invaluable to us, which is something we lacked last season,” Ervin said on the club’s social media. "Danny has been very professional to deal with and didn’t take us long to convince him to come to Ballymena. I look forward to working with Danny in the coming season.”

Lafferty joins Caolan Loughran, Joe Moore, Jack O’Mahony, Josh Carson and Aaron Jarvis as new arrivals at the Showgrounds so far this summer.

Elsewhere, Cliftonville’s Irish Cup final hero Sam Ashford has secured a move to National League outfit Wealdstone after leaving Solitude.

Ashford, who spent time in Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, joined the Reds from Ayr United last summer and went on to score six Premiership goals in 23 appearances, but his biggest contribution was undoubtedly netting an equaliser at Windsor Park in the showpiece decider against Linfield.

The 28-year-old headed home from Rory Hale’s cross to bring the final to extra-time before Ronan Hale’s brace ensured Cliftonville lifted the Irish Cup for the first time since 1979.

Ashford became a fans’ favourite in North Belfast and was part of a deadly attacking quartet that also included Ronan Hale, Joe Gormley and Ben Wilson, who ended the campaign with 18 league goals after signing from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Wealdstone finished 16th in the National League last season and are managed by former Premier League star Matthew Taylor.

"Sam is a forward who has versatility coupled with a huge desire to score goals and will add to our attacking options," said Taylor. "He has experience of the Football League and we are looking forward to helping him achieve his aims for the season."

Ashford posted a message to Cliftonville supporters last week while announcing his Reds exit and admitted the Irish Cup triumph “is something I’ll never forget”.

"One of the toughest decisions I’ve had to make so far,” he posted on social media. “Being welcomed so warmly by the fans, players, management and truly making some friends for life has been incredible.

"There are so many ups and downs in football, and more so the lows, but moments like walking out in front of 15,000 fans with the atmosphere created by the Reds that day will forever give me goosebumps. To top it off, scoring and winning the Irish Cup for the people who truly deserve their moment is something I’ll never forget.

"I just want to say a huge thank you to the players, staff, management and everyone I met in between – some wonderful people at Cliftonville.