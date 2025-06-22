Ballymena United interested in making move for former Ipswich Town youngster

Ballymena United are understood to be interested in signing former Northern Ireland youth international Cameron Stewart from Coleraine.

The 22-year-old joined English outfit Ipswich Town from Linfield in 2019 and enjoyed a brief loan spell in the Irish League with Crusaders before returning home on a permanent basis with the Bannsiders last summer.

Stewart, who also gained senior experience during a stint with Scottish League One outfit Cove Rangers, made 19 Premiership appearances last season as the County Londonderry club sealed a top-half finish.

He found opportunities limited across the final months of the campaign as former St Mirren defender Charles Dunne and Kyle McClelland, who was on loan from Hibernian, formed a solid partnership which laid the foundations for improved Coleraine results.

Cameron Stewart celebrates scoring for Coleraine last season. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)

It’s believed Ballymena are closing in on a deal to secure Stewart’s services as they look to continue building under Jim Ervin and he could join Declan Breen, Matthew Clarke, Ryan McNickle and Jack O’Reilly as a summer recruit at the Sky Blues.

After signing for Coleraine, Dean Shiels said on Stewart: “Cameron ticks all the boxes, we have a profile of player we are looking to try and recruit, he’s got really good potential having had lots of minutes at a good level in Scotland last year.”

After returning to pre-season training on Saturday, Ballymena boss Ervin said he was looking to sign “at least two or three” more new players to help strengthen his side ahead of the upcoming campaign.

"We're still working desperately hard,” Ervin told the club’s media channel. “Without giving anything away, we're still looking at three bodies to come in.

"We've one almost done and that will hopefully be released in the coming days as to where we are with it.

"We have to be respectful to the club they are currently with and make sure we do everything by the book and right. We're looking for at least two or three more bodies to come in.

"Regarding players going out, we'll assess everybody in pre-season and give everybody an opportunity.