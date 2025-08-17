Bangor boss Lee Feeney 'proud of the boys’ efforts' despite falling to Premiership defeat against Glentoran

Bangor fell to their first Premiership defeat during a 1-0 loss to Glentoran, but manager Lee Feeney insisted he was “proud of his boys”.

In a game that will not live long in the memory of the shirt-sleeved crowd sprinkled around the BetMcLean Oval, the Seasiders shot themselves in the foot, gifting Glentoran three vital points.

It was a second half howler from Kyle Owens that duly decided a dull affair. With only 23 minutes left on the clock, the big defender attempted to head the ball back to goalkeeper Gareth Deane, unaware that defender Ryan Cooney was behind him.

The 25-year-old, signed from Crewe Alexandra over the summer, couldn’t believe his luck and duly flicked the ball into the empty net.

Glentoran's Ryan Cooney celebrates scoring his first goal for the club against Bangor. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“We went down fighting, I was proud of the boys’ efforts,” claimed Feeney. “We were not cut open by a good goal, it was sloppy from our behalf.

“Unfortunately, we gifted them their goal, which was disappointing, but we’ll learn from it, and we’ll grow form it. The big man (Owens) has been brilliant in our opening two games.

“He missed the first header and then he tried to be a little bit too clever and didn’t realise the boy was in behind him. It was unfortunate for him and unfortunate for us.

“We rode our luck at times, but it was still a disappointing goal to concede.”

Feeney insists his team will learn from the experience.

He went on: “Apart from that one lapse, we defended really well. The lads put their bodies on the line...we knew we had to do that.

“Glentoran are a full-time club, they have a lot of good players, and we knew we would suffer at times. We knew we wouldn’t have a lot of the ball.

“To be honest, I would have been delighted with a point. When you defend like we did, you just want to keep a clean sheet.

“We could have been better with the ball. I thought we had to work so hard off the ball, we didn’t have the energy when we had it.

“We are two games in, with two good performances, so that’s important to me.”

Bangor had only one clear-cut chance over the 90 minutes and Michael Morgan was unlucky to see his goal-bound shot come off the face of goalkeeper Andrew Mills.

“We knew if we stayed in the game, we would get a chance,” added Feeney. “And, we had a decent opportunity through Mickey, whose shot came off the goalkeeper – I don’t think he knew much about it.

“But it’s onwards and upwards, I know can’t wait until our next game.”

Glentoran boss Declan Devine insisted, for the second successive week, his team had to grind out a result.

“Bangor were dogged and hard to break down, it’s a credit to the team and their manager,” he said. “It was ugly, but it was all about three points.

“We had to grind it out, no question...we did the same last week at Portadown. It’s important to win games like that. I was delighted with the effort and commitment of the players.

“When Liam Burt came on (in the second half), I thought he was magnificent...he’ll get better when he gets a few more minutes under his belt, he’ll be an asset for us.

“In our opening two games, we’ve come up against Bangor and Portadown. You must take your hat off to them; they have a distinct way of playing and they cause you problems.