Bangor prepare for top-flight return after sealing the deal for former AFC Wimbledon ace
A product of the Brentford and AFC Wimbledon academies, Osew played 77 first-team games for the latter in League Two.
However, he would be on the move in 2023 to Northampton Town, before further spells at Woking and Welling United.
The 24-year-old eatured twice for the Seasiders during pre-season and scored the opening goal in their victory against St James Swifts.
He is adaptable at playing as a left-back or further up the pitch.
Banfor boss Lee Feeney has been busy adding to his squad in the summer as Liam Burns (Linfield), Gareth Deane (Glenavon), Ross Ferguson (Larne), Mark Haughey (Glenavon), Harry Lynch (Glenavon) and Stephen McGuinness (Cliftonville - permanent) have all joined the ranks.
Bangor start their season on Sunday as they welcome Cliftonville to Clandeboye Park.
