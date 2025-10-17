Bangor star declares 'we're here to cause a bit of trouble' with relegation prediction used as motivation

Bangor star Reece Neale insists the Seasiders are “here to cause a bit of trouble” after enjoying a dream return to life back in the Premiership – and admits they’ve used predictions of their immediate relegation as motivation.

Entering Saturday’s home clash against Crusaders, Lee Feeney’s side have won three of their last four league matches, including an impressive triumph over current leaders Coleraine, while only the Bannsiders (20) and Larne (16) have scored more goals this term.

Bangor have enjoyed a quick rise through the Irish League’s pyramid – Feeney has led them to Premier Intermediate League and Championship title glory – and are now holding their own against the country’s elite.

While it would be easy to get carried away after collecting 15 points from 10 matches to earn a spot inside the top-half, Neale is adamant that won’t be the case.

Reece Neale (left) has been a standout performer for Bangor this season. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Neale, who enjoyed a previous Premiership stint at Carrick Rangers, has been one of their standout performers, scoring a long-range goal in last weekend’s 3-0 win at Glenavon, and highlighted the importance of team spirit.

"It's all coming fast at the minute, but we're just keeping our feet on the floor,” he said. “We’re taking it game by game.

"We know what we can do and we're here to cause a bit of trouble.

“There's a couple of games we believe we deserved more from. Even the Linfield game, I know it was 3-0, but the second half, we put them under so much pressure.

"We came out of that game so disappointed in ourselves that we weren't able to get even a goal to try and push them right to the final whistle.

"It's just the mentality we have in our squad. We know what we can do, we know we can cause problems for any team. We're just a team full of honest players.

"Ultimately, you can have as much talent as you want, but when you have a honest team that are willing to put in the hard work, it can take you anywhere you want.”

Many pre-season predictions included Bangor enduring relegation back to the Championship after one season in the big-time, but Neale always knew what the Co Down club could be capable of.

"We know in our changing room what we want to do,” he added. “Obviously, from the outside, it's stay up.

"Even at the club, no matter what happens, it's stay in this league and get ourselves established...we don't believe in aiming low.

"It's understandable (that people predicted relegation), to be fair, but then again, we dominated that Championship – I think we stayed top of the league from October.

"We came up with a lot of confidence and then made good signings. I can see why people are obviously putting us straight down, but we didn't believe it. We're going to continue not believing it and keep marching on.

"Everyone loves an underdog story, but we never see ourselves as underdogs – we're going out to win matches.