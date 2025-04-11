Barney McKeown reflects on 'fantastic' Everton experience and how an injury 'reignited my love for football'
McKeown swapped Portadown for the Premier League giants in 2017 and spent two years in the Toffees academy before transferring back to the Irish League with local side Newry City.
An injury suffered while playing against Queens University for Newry in the Championship ended McKeown’s campaign in November and he didn’t play again for almost a year, making his return at a different club having rejoined the Ports ahead of the 2020/21 Premiership season.
Alongside the pandemic, McKeown’s development was significantly halted, but he feels the break was almost crucial in helping put him back on the right path and the 23-year-old is now donning the captain’s armband at Glenavon.
"It was difficult when I came back from Everton,” reflected McKeown ahead of Saturday’s clash with Cliftonville. “I signed for Newry and thoroughly enjoyed my football.
"I got injured after playing 10 or 11 games and that injury was more tough than coming home.
"Over those months of rehab and then Covid happened, it reignited a passion for football that I had lost.
"You can look back on those things and that injury was probably beneficial because it allowed me to appreciate what I was doing when maybe I didn't appreciate it enough while I was at Everton.
"When you're out injured for months, watching games and then Covid hits and there's no football, that's when you realise that injury was the best for me and it reignited that passion and love for football."
Former Northern Ireland youth international McKeown played in the same Everton U18 side as Anthony Gordon, who has went on to become an established Premier League star and earn England honours.
An ever-increasing number of Irish League youngsters are getting a chance across the water and McKeown admits it was only after leaving that he fully appreciated the opportunity.
"It was fantastic,” he added. “Not every lad gets an opportunity like that and to be able to play football for a living, especially at a top Premier League academy.
"The first while it took me a bit to settle in, getting used to being away from home and being in that environment, but as time went on it became extremely enjoyable and it's a privilege you look back on now and you didn't realise how lucky you were to be living that life.
"It's only once you come away from it...when you're over there you lose that sort of gratitude for it because it becomes your normal."
McKeown has earned significant plaudits for a string of impressive performances during his first season at Mourneview Park, registering 31 league appearances and was handed captaincy duties by Paddy McLaughlin upon his arrival.
"I settled in quite nicely, had a good pre-season and I was probably performing quite well when I first came into the team,” said McKeown. “Recently I haven't been at the same level so overall it has been alright, but I feel the last four or five weeks I could have done better.
"You want to be putting points on the board and we haven't done enough of that recently."
