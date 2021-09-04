Ben Doherty happy to take a risk

Ben Doherty celebrates his goal against Coleraine.Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

The talented midfielder admitted it was a risk but it is one he was willing to take.

The 24-year-old feels the switch to full-time training will bring out the best of him as he targets success at Inver Park.

“I’ve stepped out of my comfort zone with playing part-time and working full-time,” said Doherty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have taken that risk as I want to test myself playing full-time.

“We want to be competing for major honours, and the way the club is going with the signings they have made this summer and the European success it is showing good signs, and hopefully I can add to it.

“I’m not saying that with the boys that have come in we’re going to be world beaters now, it’s still a work in progress.

“Players just can’t come in and turn you into the best team in the league overnight, we have to work hard for it.

“We have been doing that in training.

“Hopefully the boys that have come in will add to what’s already here.

“We want to kick on under Tiernan and the coaching staff.

“I also want to take my own game to the next level with more goals and assists.”

Dohertys certainly kicked off his Larne career in the right fashion.

A crucial goal against his former employers on his debut last Friday night helped secure three points.

The former Derry City man was delighted to be involved after having to watch Larne’s impressive European exploits from the sidelines having already played for Coleraine in this season’s Europa Conference League qualifiers.

“That’s the first time I’ve played with the team.

“The atmosphere tonight was unbelievable and helped get us through.

“As Tiernan says, we’re only going to get better.

“With training every day I can feel myself getting fitter and sharper.

“That’s the first ball I’ve kicked since playing in Bosnia for Coleraine.

“It’s been a long time for me, but I’ve just been working hard while the lads have been writing their own European success.

“I’ve been working hard in the background to be ready for tonight as that’s the bread and butter.”

The night was made even more special for the new boy as he was playing in front of a packed Inver Park.

“I think that’s the biggest attendance here since the project has started,” said Doherty.

“The crowds have come out in their numbers and rightfully so

“You know what you’re getting from the Coleraine fans, they travel well and they drive the team on.

“They did that in the first half and they stopped us getting into our rhythm and they imposed the game on us.

“It took us a while to find our feet.

“We got going and scored at a good time, but we conceded two softish goals.