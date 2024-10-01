BETMcLEAN CUP: Hat-trick delight, penalty thrills and manager exit on night of knockout drama
Linfield defeated Dundela off goals from Kirk Millar, Charlie Allen and Joel Cooper at Wilgar Park.
Andrew Mitchell’s hat-trick helped Dungannon Swifts defeat Portstewart – with Leon Boyd and Steven Scott also on target to cap a day in which manager Rodney McAree confirmed a contract extension.
A brace apiece by Matthew Shevlin and Jamie McGonigle left Coleraine in the next round off a 4-0 win at Ballinamallard United.
Chris Middleton’s finish proved decisive as third-tier Queen’s University produced a shock win over top-flight Carrick Rangers – with the Premiership club confirming Stuart King’s exit following the defeat “by mutual consent”.
Early and late goals – from, respectively, Charlie Lindsay and David Fisher – left Glentoran home over Dergview by 2-0.
Larne, with European commitments on Thursday, fielded a reshuffled side to edge out H&W Welders by 2-1 off Ambrose Ajala’s double after Joshua Kee had broken the deadlock.
Cillin Gilmour put Ballyclare Comrades in front over Crusaders but Stewart Nixon, a Liam Hassin own goal and Harry Franklin finish helped to turn the tables before Conor Burns cut the gap to 3-2.
Niall Quinn and Michael O’Connor moved Glenavon clear against Newington but it was 2-2 off Gerard Story and Robbie Morrow before David McDaid’s late winner for the Lurgan Blues.
Cliftonville secured progress thanks to Tayor Steven and Destiny Ojo against Limavady United.
Portadown, last season’s runners-up, suffered an early exit to Ards following Aidan Steele’s late goal against the 10-man hosts.
It was a derby defeat for Loughgall despite the Villagers holding a 2-0 lead off Conor McCloskey and Jay Boyd as Dermot McCaffrey, Noeem Oladunjoye and Ugo Anny-Nzekwue wrapped up Armagh City’s dramatic turnaround triumph.
Jonny Ewart’s double on top of goals from Ben Neill, Harry Norton and Dan Gordon left Dollingstown home at the expense of Newry City AFC – with Adam Carroll the latter’s sole scorer in a 5-1 defeat.
Mikhail Kennedy’s finish proved decisive as Institute came out on top over Ballymacash Rangers.
Bangor eased home past Warrenpoint Town by 4-0 off Lewis Harrison, Sonny Redford, Kielan Reid and veteran Michael Halliday.
Annagh United finished home past Moyola Park after extra-time – with Lee Upton netting twice overall alongside Kenny Ximenes and Jack Evans. Moyola’s scorers in the 4-2 tie were Reece Jordan and Luca Doherty.
Rathfriland Rangers pushed Ballymena United to penalties before the latter edged home by 5-4 after 3-3 after extra-time. Ruairi Fitzpatrick’s brace and Andy Kilmartin delivered Rathfriland goals – with Stephen O’Donnell, Noah Stewart and Ethan Devine the Ballymena scorers before the shoot-out.
