Glentoran's George Feeney scores his side's second goal in a 2-0 victory over Dollingstown in the BetMcLean Cup at The Oval

It was always going to be a one-sided affair against NIFL Premier Intermediate League side Dollingstown, managed by the experienced Stephen Upritchard, the former Armagh City boss. However, the juniors walked away with their pride intact.

It was new signing Daire O’Connor who opened the scoring early on, before young Feeney got in on the act for a 2-0 win. But the result was tarnished by the dismissal of Glens' defender Jonathan Russell, who was shown a straight red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It certainly was a much-needed victory for Warren Feeney’s side, who haven’t won since beating Newry City in early September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a massive Big Two League showdown with Linfield looming on Friday night, Feeney decided to change his entire starting eleven from the one that was beaten by Carrick Rangers at the weekend.

As expected, the Glens bossed possession from the off, but they had to wait until 18 minutes before achieving the breakthrough.

The goal was started and finished by O’Connor, who took a little back-heel from David Fisher in his strike before smashing a low shot past goalkeeper Macauley Cairns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It really should have been two five minutes later, but this time Cairns got down to make a brilliant save from a Sean Murray free-kick after Fisher was flattened by a challenge from Oran O’Kane on the edge of the penalty box.

Fisher was clearly enjoying his role up front, and he was unlucky not to grab a second goal when he latched on to a pass from Jonathan Russell only to see Cairns stick out a leg to save.

Fisher then headed off to celebrate on 25 minutes when he produced a great finish to a sublime pass from Murray, but the referee’s assistant’s raised flag suggested he had deemed to have strayed into an offside position.

Overrun for the first half-hour, the visitors had a sight of goal at the other end for the first time on 33 minutes, courtesy of a brilliant solo dash from Daniel Gordon, but when he did finally get his shot off, it was deflected for a fruitless corner kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clearly buoyed by that little attacking option and with the half-time clock ticking down, Odhran Smyth tried his luck from distance, that goalkeeper Ollie Webber saved easily at the base of the post.

Feeney had a great chance to put the game to bed five minutes after the restart when he was sent through the middle by Cammy Palmer, but just as he was about to pull the trigger, he lost his footing and shot wide.

But he had better luck 60 seconds later. This time Fisher’s shot ricocheted off a posse of legs to the 15-year-old, who showed a cool head to waltz past Cairns before slotting into the empty net.