BREAKING: Larne's UEFA Conference League opponents revealed as Irish League champions set for headline home clashes against four-time Belgian Cup winners and League of Ireland outfit
The Inver Reds became the first Irish League club to qualify for the group stages of a European competition following Thursday’s victory over Lincoln Red Imps, where Andy Ryan scored a memorable hat-trick.
Tiernan Lynch’s side have won consecutive Premiership titles and have now banked at least €3million in prize money – a number which could increase depending on results – while guaranteeing a minimum of six more matches on the continental stage.
After Friday’s draw in Monaco, Larne have been pitted against KAA Gent (home), Norway’s Molde (away), Slovenian outfit Olimpija Ljubljana (away), League of Ireland winners Shamrock Rovers (home), Swiss side St Gallen (home) and Belarus’ Dinamo Minsk (away). It’s understood Larne are set to play their home matches at Windsor Park.
Larne’s defence of their Gibson Cup title has been impacted already with a number of matches rearranged due to European progression – Linfield will have played five games before Lynch’s men start their campaign on Sunday against Coleraine.
They’ll now have to adjust to a Thursday-Sunday schedule for parts of the next three months, with the Conference League dates set as: Matchday 1: October 3, Matchday 2: October 24, Matchday 3: November 7, Matchday 4: November 28, Matchday 5: December 12, Matchday 6: December 19. Official confirmation of fixtures will come on Saturday according to UEFA.
In a revamped Conference League format, the top eight ranked teams receive a bye to the round of 16, teams ranked from ninth to 24th contest the knockout phase play-offs and those ranked from 25th to 36th are eliminated.
Speaking on the potential impact of Larne’s historic European step for the Irish League, Lynch said: "Hopefully it's massive and hopefully everybody in the league is proud of what we achieved because we felt like we represented everybody in the league tonight. That's hand on heart.
"I'm a massive, massive advocate of this league and I think there are top players, top managers, great atmospheres, the crowds are getting better and it's a family league.
"It's a community league, albeit there are great rivalries between the teams, but that's what makes it. We might be the first but I can guarantee you we won't be the last.
"I said to the players after the game that eight years ago when Seamus and myself walked in the doors we played our first nine games away from home because the ground was closed and condemned.
"We're now playing in the group stages of a European competition. We did dream about this, we did talk about it, and this was utopia for us."
Club owner Kenny Bruce added: "It creates a bigger beacon for Northern Irish football and shows that this team has broken through the glass ceiling which clubs have tried to get through for many, many years.
"It now feels possible to everybody... it can improve everything for Northern Irish football - it's very significant."
