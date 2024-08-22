Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin insists signing Northern Ireland youth international Daithi McCallion on a permanent basis represents “excellent business”.

The 19-year-old spent the second-half of last season on-loan with the Sky Blues from Derry City, making 12 appearances, including in both legs of their promotion/relegation play-off triumph over Institute – he was sent off in the dying moments of the second fixture – and has now signed a three-year deal at the Showgrounds.

He was also included in Northern Ireland’s U19 squad for their recent European Championship campaign, starting in an opening 0-0 draw against Ukraine.

McCallion agreed professional terms with League of Ireland outfit Derry aged 16 back in 2022 and had reportedly generated interest from clubs across the water, but will once again ply his trade in County Antrim as Ervin’s men look to climb the Premiership table having lost all three of their opening fixtures.

Daithi McCallion in action for Ballymena United against Larne's Andy Ryan last season. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

“This young man proved his ability last season, he listened to instruction, adapted to scenarios, and showed a great attitude while at the club,” Ervin told the club’s social media channels. “Bringing him back permanent is excellent business by the club, and he is a player that my staff and I enjoy working with.”

McCallion joins Caolan Loughran, Jack O’Mahony, Joe Moore, Danny Lafferty, John Herron, Andy Scott, Josh Carson, Ben Kennedy, Aaron Jarvis, Stephen O’Donnell and Sean Brown as Ballymena summer recruits.

Scott’s arrival from neighbours Coleraine and Larne loanee Brown were announced on Monday with Ervin saying: "We are delighted to see Andy arriving at the club. He will provide strength in an area which needs it greatly at present and I have no doubt he will show our supporters precisely how good he is.