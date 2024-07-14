Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A chance meeting with new Dungannon Swifts first team coach John Gregg outside a shop helped get the ball rolling for Bobby Jack McAleese’s transfer to the County Tyrone outfit and now he’s looking to make an impression at Stangmore Park.

The 19-year-old previously earned a move to Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest from Coleraine in 2022 with U18 manager Warren Joyce saying at the time: “Bobby has got a good brain and a good personality which is important along with his natural talent.”

However, a significant knee injury cut McAleese’s time in England short and he returned to the Irish League with Portstewart before switching to Glebe Rangers.

He’s now earned an opportunity in the Premiership with Dungannon, joining Dylan King, John McGovern, Patrick Solis Grogan and Gael Bigirimana as summer signings, and it was a meeting with Gregg, who has been added to Rodney McAree’s backroom staff ahead of the upcoming season after departing Glentoran, that set the wheels in motion for McAleese’s move.

Bobby Jack McAleese after joining Dungannon Swifts. PIC: Dungannon Swifts

"John Gregg seen me outside a shop and asked me if I wanted to come up and train on a Friday night,” he told the club’s media channel. “I came and since then I've been here.

"I really enjoyed it. I'm a box-to-box midfielder that likes to keep up and down the pitch, attacking and defending."

McAleese has been involved in Swifts’ pre-season preparations, playing against Rathfriland Rangers and starred in the second-half of Saturday’s friendly against Armagh City, which McAree’s men won 3-1 thanks to goals from Rhyss Campbell, Adam Glenny and Kealan Dillon.

Having got a taste of first team action, the former Bertie Peacock Youth product is looking for more ahead of Dungannon starting their league season against Coleraine on August 10.