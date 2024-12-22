Chelsea-bound Irish League teenager has 'everything you'd want' after impressing in Windsor Park test
Northern Ireland youth international Atherton became the youngest to ever make a senior appearance in the United Kingdom when he came off the bench for the Lurgan Blues aged 13 years and 329 days in September 2022 and has since continued his rapid progression at Mourneview Park.
Atherton only turned 16 in October and has attracted the attention of a number of clubs across the water, including Premier League giants Chelsea, and last year formerly entered their youth development pathway.
Speaking to Glenavon’s website ahead of their weekend fixture, Atherton said: “I have been across for coaching every two or three months.
“Sometimes it has been for a few days, other times for a week and once for over two weeks. The club has been very good to me.
"It has one of the best academies in the world. I would love the opportunity to be part of it.
“I know that Chelsea has a lot of confidence in me. They think I have the potential to play at a very high level, but I am aware that I still have a lot to learn and will have to work extremely hard if I am to keep progressing.”
Atherton has started in three of McLaughlin’s first four Premiership matches, providing an assist for Peter Campbell’s strike against Crusaders on Tuesday and played 74 minutes at Windsor Park.
"He was the same as he has been in any game I've been here - exciting, lively and everything you'd want,” McLaughlin told the club’s media channel. “He wasn't well over the last few days and picked up a bug that has been going around so didn't train the last few days.
"He wanted desperately to play and he was that keen to get on the pitch that he declared himself fit. He was fantastic and we just felt he was starting to tire having been sick, but he'll be good to go come Boxing Day."
Experienced defender Mark Haughey made just his second league start since August against Linfield before being replaced after an hour by the returning Niall Quinn and McLaughlin says both are key members of his squad.
"He just tightened up, which is to be expected having not played a lot in the last few months,” added McLaughlin on Haughey. “It's something we need to be mindful of with him coming back from a bad injury.
"He felt his hamstring tighten and it was precautionary too because we need him available.
"Niall came in and he was excellent. He's a really good player who reads the game well and can play in a number of positions so it's good to have him back available.
"It's important we look after our senior players because it's a young squad and we need our senior players to guide them through games. The two boys have been excellent so it's important we looked after the big man and got him off when we needed."
