Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin says teenage sensation Chris Atherton provides “everything you'd want” from a player after producing an impressive performance during their narrow 1-0 Premiership defeat to league leaders Linfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland youth international Atherton became the youngest to ever make a senior appearance in the United Kingdom when he came off the bench for the Lurgan Blues aged 13 years and 329 days in September 2022 and has since continued his rapid progression at Mourneview Park.

Atherton only turned 16 in October and has attracted the attention of a number of clubs across the water, including Premier League giants Chelsea, and last year formerly entered their youth development pathway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Glenavon’s website ahead of their weekend fixture, Atherton said: “I have been across for coaching every two or three months.

Glenavon's Chris Atherton and Linfield's Ethan McGee in action. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“Sometimes it has been for a few days, other times for a week and once for over two weeks. The club has been very good to me.

"It has one of the best academies in the world. I would love the opportunity to be part of it.

“I know that Chelsea has a lot of confidence in me. They think I have the potential to play at a very high level, but I am aware that I still have a lot to learn and will have to work extremely hard if I am to keep progressing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atherton has started in three of McLaughlin’s first four Premiership matches, providing an assist for Peter Campbell’s strike against Crusaders on Tuesday and played 74 minutes at Windsor Park.

"He was the same as he has been in any game I've been here - exciting, lively and everything you'd want,” McLaughlin told the club’s media channel. “He wasn't well over the last few days and picked up a bug that has been going around so didn't train the last few days.

"He wanted desperately to play and he was that keen to get on the pitch that he declared himself fit. He was fantastic and we just felt he was starting to tire having been sick, but he'll be good to go come Boxing Day."

Experienced defender Mark Haughey made just his second league start since August against Linfield before being replaced after an hour by the returning Niall Quinn and McLaughlin says both are key members of his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He just tightened up, which is to be expected having not played a lot in the last few months,” added McLaughlin on Haughey. “It's something we need to be mindful of with him coming back from a bad injury.

"He felt his hamstring tighten and it was precautionary too because we need him available.

"Niall came in and he was excellent. He's a really good player who reads the game well and can play in a number of positions so it's good to have him back available.