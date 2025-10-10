Eamon Fyfe says Portadown are determined to bounce back from their BetMcLean Cup exit

Portadown striker Eamon Fyfe has tipped Clifford Adams and John McAllister to be a success at Dundela after the pair were confirmed as the new manager and assistant manager at Wilgar Park.

Adams and McAllister are joined in the coaching department by another ex-Portadown ace Chris Rodgers as the trio aim to help Dundela climb the table.

The Duns currently sit bottom of the Championship standings and parted company with Stephen Gourley after a poor start to the campaign.

However, that void has been filled by Messrs Adams and McAllister – who left the Ports to take up the position – as well as former defender Rodgers.

Fyfe is well-known to Dundela supporters after banging in the goals for the east Belfast side before moving to Coleraine in January 2023, and he hopes that the new management team can help turn the club’s fortunes around.

"I really enjoyed working with Cliffy and John at Portadown...so I naturally wish them both the best,” he said.

"Cliffy probably feels it’s the right time to go out and make a move as a first-team manager again and you can’t blame him.

"Being a manager is a hard job but I’m sure Cliffy has been like a sponge and picked up valuable experience during his time as a coach.

"John is a good coach and they are both well-known and it’s a great environment for them to go into.”

Portadown travel to Carrick Rangers this afternoon with both clubs aiming to bounce back after midweek exits in the BetMcLean Cup.

The Ports suffered a 1-0 loss at Newry City, whilst Carrick were edged out in a five-goal thriller away at Armagh City.

On the game, Fyfe said: “Our form has been up and down but that’s football for you...you can never be too high or too low.

"We went back to basics against Cliftonville and probably got a rub of the green with the late winner, then we showed character after conceding a silly goal against Glenavon to win 3-1.

“The BetMcLean Cup exit was a sore one for us as it’s a massive competition. We were below-par standard but Newry took their chance which is really disappointing.

"It just shows you that you can’t afford to have any off days.”

Carrick have lost their last five fixtures in all competitions but Fyfe is fully aware of the talent and experience in their changing roo.

He explained: “Carrick have a brilliant team on paper.

"The form they are in now is quite similar to the start we made to the season.

"They are a hard-working group who possess quality all over the pitch, so we know it’s going to be difficult.

"Taylors Avenue is always a tough place to go and it’s just as hard going there as it is Windsor Park, Inver Park or The Oval.

"They will be going into it with the same feeling as us as there’s three points to play for. It’s a 50-50 game and it’ll come down to who wants it more on the day.”

On Friday, Carrick announced that they were saddened to learn of the passing of Stephen Baxter's mother, Annie.