Clifronville, Crusaders and Dungannon seal place in Irish Cup quarter-finals

A lacklustre first half was largely controlled by the Reds, with Johnny Addis’ header from a free-kick, which flashed just wide of the far post, the best opportunity of the opening 45 minutes.

Cliftonville continued to press the hosts in the second half but Carrick stood firm, and it took until the 81st minute for the visitors to finally make the breakthrough.

Aaron Hogg spilled the ball and Doherty pounced to fire home from close range, cliching a 1-0 victory for Cliftonville.

Samuel Gelston's Irish Cup at Carrickfergus. 05.02.2022 Carrick Rangers Vs Cliftonville FC Cliftonville Ronan Doherty celebrates after scoring to make it 0-1. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Crusaders had to work hard to see off Ballinmallard in a repeat of the 2019 Irish Cup final.

In a tight contest between the sides at Ferney Park, Phillip Lowry’s goal settled the outcome.

The Mallards had the ball in the back of the net in the first half, but Dean Curry’s header was disallowed after goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey was fouled in the build-up.

Sean McEvoy then went close for the home side moments before the end of the first half, but his corner bounced off the top of the crossbar.

However, shortly after the break Crusaders found the breakthrough when Ben Doherty’s corner was headed across the goal, and Lowry poked the ball home to open the scoring.

BJ Banda saw a chance go begging for Ballinamallard and the Crues could have doubled their lead when Jordan Forsythe’s shot was saved by Rory Brown, but in the end Lowry’s goal proved decisive.

Dungannon Swifts cruised past Championship side Annagh United with a 4-1 win.

It only took three minutes for the Swifts to unlock the Annagh defence when Cathair Friel latched onto Ryan Mayse’s ball and slotted past Eoin Hughes.

The visitors drew level on 17 minutes when Linfield loanee Adam Carroll smashed a low shot past Declan Dunne.

However, the Swifts were back in front when Friel added his second, sending a header past Hughes.

After the break, substitute Ben Gallagher made it 3-1 on 63 minutes before netting his second with 12 minutes to go in a comprehensive 4-1 win.

Portstewart’s trip to Ballymena was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

