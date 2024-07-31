Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cliftonville were knocked out of the UEFA Conference League following a 2-0 defeat to FK Auda in the second qualifying stage at the Skonto Stadium in Latvia, exiting the competition following a 4-1 aggregate loss.

It was a lacklustre performance by the Irish League side, who remained level after the first half.

However, Abiodun Ogunniyi opened the scoring in the 51st minute after breezing past Luke Conlan and firing a low shot past David Odumosu.

It was a hammer blow for the Reds, who were left with an uphill task as they trailed 3-1 on aggregate after a 2-1oss in the first leg last week.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton saw his side knocked out of the Europa Conference League by Latvian side FC Auda

Soon after, the outcome was put beyond doubt when Abdulrahman Taiwo doubled the hosts’ advantage to leave Cliftonville’s hopes in tatters.

Taiwo fended off Shaun Leppard and showed excellent composure to place the ball beyond Odumosu as the Latvians moved into a comfortable three-goal aggregate lead.

Cliftonville – the Irish Cup winners – became the latest Irish Premiership side to see their European prospects ended at the first hurdle after Linfield and Crusaders suffered the same fate, with only Larne remaining in the Conference League after being knocked out of the Champions League.

Auda asserted themselves from early on, with striker Taiwo going close after only eight minutes when he was denied by a goal-line clearance by Michael Newberry after rounding Odumosu.

Taiwo continued to cause the visitors problems but his powerful header shortly before the break wasn’t clinical enough to test Odumosu.

Cliftonville had a chance of their own at the end of the first 45 minutes when Leppard’s header from a Ronan Doherty corner went past the far post.

In the second half, the visitors never seriously threatened as Auda took control.

Joe Gormley, on as a substitute, was perfectly placed to grab a consolation goal in the 89th minute but was unable to convert Jack Berry’s cross from close range.