"He excites me...he’s a great touch and good awareness.

Cliftonville have confirmed a loan deal for striker Brandon Bermingham from Dungannon Swifts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Swifts confirmed the switch over official social media platforms, stating “we wish him every success for his time with them and the valid experience he will gain”.

The 23-year-old arrived at Dungannon over the January transfer window and counts time in America - thanks to his university scholarship – plus the Republic of Ireland on his track record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliftonville announced the deal by highlighting Meath-born Bermingham “can operate both centrally and in wide positions”.

Dungannon Swifts' Brandon Bermingham (right) has joined Cliftonville on loan. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

He lists Drogheda United, William Carey Crusaders, Des Moines Menace, Rhode Island Rams and Fort Wayne as past clubs ahead of his Irish League arrival in the January transfer window.

It marks Cliftonville’s eighth addition of the summer period and Bermingham is expected to figure in the squad on Tuesday for a Co Antrim Shield first-round clash against Crusaders.

Swifts boss Rodney McAree said in January following Bermingham’s arrival at the Dungannon club: “He was a name that cropped up, we done a bit of investigating and had a little look at him...we really liked what we saw and we wanted to get him in around us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s coming back from America from a four-year scholarship programme.

“He’s living with his father in Belfast.

"He came up to train with us and about five or 10 minutes into the training session I thought about stopping it, getting him over and trying to get him signed straight away.

"He excites me...he’s a great touch and good awareness.

"And he looks as if he has an eye for a goal.”

In the Premier Intermediate League, Ballymacash Rangers have confirmed the capture of Conor Hand.