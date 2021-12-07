Co Antrim Shield: Linfield prevail in penalty drama as Larne thrash Comrades

The game ended 1-1 with Ryan Curran on target from the penalty spot for Cliftonville before Kyle McClean bagged a last-gasp equaliser.

In a controversial shootout, Linfield ’keeper David Walsh pulled off two saves while Chris Curran’s strike for the Reds was disallowed after referee Evan Boyce adjudged that his shot had hit off his standing foot.

The Blues had the best chance of a quiet first half when Jordan Stewart’s effort was pushed over by Reds’ ’keeper Luke McNicholas.

Linfield players celebrate with keeper David Walsh after their penalty shootout victory over Cliftonville.

Jamie McDonagh went close for Cliftonville after shooting into the side netting moments before the break.

It was the hosts who made the breakthrough on 63 minutes as Ryan Curran made no mistake from the penalty spot afer Kris Lowe was fouled by Jordan Stewart.

However, Kyle McClean pounced during a frantic goalmouth scramble as the clock ticked down to level for the visitors and take the game to penalties, with Linfield prevailing 2-1.

Meanwhile, Larne ran riot at Inver Park to secure their place in the final as they thumped Ballyclare Comrades 8-0.

Kofi Balmer opened the scoring after only four minutes when his header, caught by ’keeper Richard Purcell, was ruled to have crossed the line.

Mark Randall doubled the advantage eight minutes later, while Ronan Hale headed Larne’s third a few minutes before half-time.

Hale struck again for his second while Matt Lusty got in on the act on 66 minutes with a header to make it 5-0.

Navid Nasseri rifled home from outside the box with 13 minutes to go before Conall Curran helped himself to a brace in the final 10 minutes as Larne showed the Comrades no mercy.