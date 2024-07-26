Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels says it was “an easy decision” to sign former Queens Park Rangers youth product Max Little after impressing during a trial period at the Showgrounds.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper previously progressed through the academy ranks at Championship outfit QPR before spending two years in Scotland with Dunfermline Athletic, where he made one brief league appearance last season.

London-born Little becomes Coleraine’s sixth summer signing as they continue their transition into full-time football, joining Dylan Boyle, Kyle McClelland, Cameron Stewart, Kirk McLaughlin and Rhyss Campbell, who signed a three-year contract on Thursday.

"We are thrilled to welcome Max to Coleraine FC,” said Shiels. “During his trial, he impressed the staff and it was an easy decision to sign him. He has a great presence physically and will be a great addition to the changing room.”

Dean Shiels with new Coleraine signing Max Little. PIC: David Cavan/Coleraine FC

Little added: "I am absolutely delighted to sign here at Coleraine . When I was playing over in Scotland, they would talk about the Irish League a lot, so I am really excited to get started”

Elsewhere, Loughgall have confirmed the signing of former Portadown, Carrick Rangers and Ballymena United star Conor McCloskey after his summer departure from Glenavon.

The 32-year-old made 21 Premiership appearances for the Lurgan Blues last season, scoring three goals, and joins the likes of Lewis Francis, Nathan Gartside and Conor McDermott as new arrivals at Lakeview Park as Dean Smith’s men look to build on their impressive top-flight return.

Meanwhile, Ballymena United have also moved to sign ex-Larne and Glentoran midfielder John Herron with the 30-year-old joining Jim Ervin’s side on a one-year contract.

Herron departed the Inver Reds in August 2022 after images of him at a concert wearing a T-shirt with a pro-IRA slogan appeared on social media while he was also handed a 10-match suspension by the Irish Football Association (IFA) at the time.

The former Celtic youth player was most recently on the books of Gibraltar Football League outfit Manchester 62 after spending time in Australia with Dandenong City SC.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of John Herron on a 1 year deal,” Ballymena United posted on X. “John will add a lot of quality and experience to our squad as we build for the season ahead.