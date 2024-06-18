Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coleraine defender Graham Kelly is confident the club is going in “the right direction” after signing a contract extension at the Showgrounds.

The 26-year-old joined the Bannsiders last summer after helping Larne win their maiden Premiership title and also spent time with the likes of Sheffield United, Port Vale and Southport during a four-year stint in England.

Kelly made 28 Premiership appearances for Oran Kearney’s side last season and also started in their final two matches of the campaign as Coleraine missed out on a spot in Europe following a narrow 3-2 play-off final defeat to Crusaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He joins the likes of Matthew Shevlin and Jamie Glackin in committing his future to the club as the County Londonderry outfit look to take the next step on their full-time journey, following in the footsteps of Glentoran, Larne and Linfield.

Coleraine’s Graham Kelly has signed a new contract. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

“I think the whole project is exciting, you can see the changes over the last few weeks,” said Kelly. “I think the club is going in the right direction and it was something that I wanted to be part of.”