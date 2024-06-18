Coleraine star confident club is going in 'right direction' after signing contract extension
The 26-year-old joined the Bannsiders last summer after helping Larne win their maiden Premiership title and also spent time with the likes of Sheffield United, Port Vale and Southport during a four-year stint in England.
Kelly made 28 Premiership appearances for Oran Kearney’s side last season and also started in their final two matches of the campaign as Coleraine missed out on a spot in Europe following a narrow 3-2 play-off final defeat to Crusaders.
He joins the likes of Matthew Shevlin and Jamie Glackin in committing his future to the club as the County Londonderry outfit look to take the next step on their full-time journey, following in the footsteps of Glentoran, Larne and Linfield.
“I think the whole project is exciting, you can see the changes over the last few weeks,” said Kelly. “I think the club is going in the right direction and it was something that I wanted to be part of.”
Head Coach Dean Shiels added: “It’s such an important position, centre back, in how want to play in and out of possession. He’s only 26 and he’s a big big player for Coleraine and I am delighted he has committed to it.”
