Glenavon coach Colin Coates praised the performance of “excellent” Jack Malone after his brace helped the Lurgan Blues continue their Premiership momentum with a 3-2 victory over high-flying Dungannon Swifts.

Davy McDaid put the visitors ahead at Stangmore Park before Malone’s moment of brilliance, rifling an instinctive effort into the top corner on the stroke of half-time, doubled Glenavon’s advantage.

The Swifts came roaring out of the blocks after the break with John McGovern converting from the penalty spot and substitute Andrew Mitchell then pulled his side level.

However, Malone would have the final say in County Tyrone as his late winner helped move Paddy McLaughlin’s side further clear of potential relegation threat, now sitting a comfortable 15 points ahead of bottom side Loughgall and seven clear of Carrick Rangers, who host Ballymena United on Saturday afternoon.

Glenavon's Jack Malone celebrates with his team-mates after scoring a sensational second. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"He was excellent,” Coates told the club’s media channel on Malone. “We missed him for a while with an issue with his foot but to get him back in tonight...he's technically a very good footballer but he also gives you tenacity and work rate in midfield.

"Since we've came in Jack has been excellent, as have all the players - they've all been first class.

"Jack has really impressed me, impressed Paddy and Marty (McCann) in his play and how he has went about it. He has been excellent and took his two goals brilliantly, particularly the first one which is a fantastic finish...I’m looking forward to watching it back.”

Veteran striker McDaid also marked his 400th Irish League appearance by scoring for the third consecutive match while he has now netted five times in nine matches under McLaughlin.

The 34-year-old, who has also spent time with Coleraine, Cliftonville, Larne and Ballymena, is currently Glenavon’s top marksman in the Premiership with seven.

"Davy has been really good for us, really led from the front and bought into what we're trying to do,” added Coates. “He has been a big voice amongst the players and credit to him.

"He was excellent in the first half and was a real thorn in their side. Some of his touches and hold-up play was really good.

"He took a bit of a bang and a yellow card and with the way the game was going we couldn't afford to run the risk of Davy picking up a red card. Davy was excellent and he's brilliant to work with."

McLaughlin has now won four of his opening seven league matches in charge with Glenavon celebrating a third consecutive Premiership success.

Their only two defeats since his appointment have been narrow 1-0 losses to league leaders Linfield and rivals Portadown while no team has scored more in their last five matches than Glenavon (10).

"Confidence and belief - they believe and are confident in their own ability,” said Coates. “The changing room is full of good players.

"There's probably an element where we've lifted the intensity in training.

"There's no secret that we've been doing an extra night and credit to the players because it's difficult when you're being asked to do extra, but they've all bought into it and been excellent.

"They realise why we're doing it...we're doing it to make us a better team and it's working.