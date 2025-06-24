Crusaders confirm departure of 'fans' favourite' after one season for undisclosed fee
Franklin arrived at Seaview from Welsh outfit Connah’s Quay last summer and enjoyed a fine debut Irish League campaign as Declan Caddell’s side secured a top-half Premiership finish.
The 25-year-old now makes a return to Wales, where he netted 13 league goals in 48 appearances across two seasons for Connah’s Quay, who ply their trade in Cymru Premier.
"Crusaders Football Club can confirm that Harry Franklin has completed a transfer to Connah's Quay Nomads for an undisclosed fee,” the club posted. “Franklin joined the Crues in August 2024 and quickly established himself as a fans' favourite during his time at Seaview.
"His commitment and performances on the pitch earned him great respect from both supporters and teammates alike.
“Having expressed a desire to return across the water, the club respected Harry's wishes and worked to facilitate the move accordingly.
“We thank Harry for his contribution during his time at Crusaders and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career. He will always be welcome back at Seaview.”
Connah’s Quay manager John Disney admits he moved quickly to seal Franklin’s return to the club after a successful first stint which included scoring in a Welsh Cup final victory over The New Saints in 2024.
"Once we as a club heard of the opportunity of bringing Harry back it was something we wanted to act quickly on - Harry is someone I have stayed in contact with after playing together for several years and he was extremely excited by the new challenge and direction the club are going with the new Hybrid programme,” said Disney.
"Harry will come back into the group as an extremely popular member on and off the pitch.
"Harry possesses qualities that few other players in his position have and has the experience of another year playing over 30 games in a different and challenging league which I am sure we will benefit from and something he can pass on to some of our younger players.
"If we can get Harry delivering the performances that rightfully earnt himself that move in to full time football, I am sure we will all be extremely happy.”
On the move back to Wales, Franklin said: "I'm really looking forward to coming back to Connah's Quay and can't wait to get started.
"I really enjoyed my time at Crusaders but being closer to home was a big draw in coming back and after speaking to Dis I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of again and I'm really excited for the upcoming season!"
