Daniel Larmour setting 'football knowledge' search aside for Crusaders' special Seaview night
Caernarfon Town’s first taste of life in Europe was last week celebrated with a 2-0 win on home soil in Wales over Crusaders.
It is a deficit Larmour and his Crues colleagues aim to overturn in front of a passionate Seaview backing this evening.
The 25-year-old defender will add to his summer minutes in tonight’s Europa Conference League first qualifying round second-leg tie loving the added gains provided by tests beyond the familiar faces of domestic football.
However, as much as Larmour is keen to maximise every advantage from taking on teams and tactics outside the norm, he is aware Caernarfon come to town with a style more in line with the weekly Irish League opposition.
"You don't really get many physical battles in Europe, it's more about movement so you're always thinking (but) Caernarfon Town would be very similar in style to the Irish League,” said Larmour. "They'd be a top Irish League side...all fit and quick and they took those two big chances well (in Wales).
"In Europe you're playing against different shapes and formations, up against players with different styles compared to maybe the hustle and bustle in the Irish League.
"It's a good test against teams from different countries to see where we are at and just a different experience.
"We always get good crowds at Seaview for European games, plus the away trips are great for team bonding.
"Those competitive games before our league starts also help.
"It gives you more football knowledge up against so many different styles and shapes and that experience helps you progress as a player and learn more about the game.
"It was a tough match out there, they came out of the blocks really fast and probably took us by surprise a bit and deservedly won the game.
"We didn't do enough...we still kept ourselves in it at 2-0 but with a lot of work to do at home.
"We have to use our home advantage and get back into the tie."
Larmour feels the Seaview support could help turn the tables.
"Last week showed us the impact of an early goal at home and how it can really swing momentum in your favour and put the away team on the back foot,” he said. "They did that to us so we'll be looking to do something similar on Wednesday.
"Hopefully we get a big turnout of fans behind us and we can get them off their seats.
"We want to give them something to shout about and make it a special night at Seaview.
"We've got 90 minutes to get two goals to take it to extra-time, or three to beat them.
"Seaview's small pitch means it will be end-to-end and a ding-dong battle as I expect them to go for it and look to win again."