Darren Murphy admits 'there has been a bit of interest' in Loughgall stars - but any potential deals must be right for club
The Villagers enter the final two matches of this season knowing they’ll once again be plying their trade in the Championship next term, a division where they spent 16 consecutive years before sealing dream promotion in 2023.
They’ve played a key role in producing stars such as Benji Magee and Nathaniel Ferris, who have both since gone on to earn full-time transfers to Larne and Glentoran respectively, and top-flight clubs are already casting their eye over Loughgall’s squad looking for potential opportunities.
The Lakeview Park outfit are in a strong negotiating position with the majority of players tied down to contracts and Murphy insists any deals will have to be done with Loughgall’s best interests at the forefront.
"That’s a difficult one, I’ve had four text messages today (Thursday) asking to speak to me after training!” said Murphy. “When you were eventually confirmed to be dropping into the Championship, that was always going to be the hardest part.
"The big thing that Dean Smith and the committee deserve a lot of credit for is that every player is under contract apart from four...if players want to leave they will have to leave on terms that suit the football club.
"I certainly don’t want people staying unhappy, but we’re in a position where the football club were decent enough to offer the players extended contracts, the players were happy to sign them at the time and there are no clauses outside of one player.
"If certain players want to move to other Premiership clubs then they will have to understand and realise that the deal has to be right for the club first and foremost.
"They already know that, I had that conversation when I walked in through the door.
"There has been a bit of interest in three or four of our current playing squad, which was always going to be the case. We will cross each bridge as it comes along.”
Newry City, who dropped out of the Premiership 12 months ago, are now on the cusp of suffering back-to-back relegations – if Darren Mullen’s side fail to beat Newington on Saturday, their Premier Intermediate League fate will be sealed.
Having watched Newry’s downfall, Murphy knows his club need to take crucial lessons.
"Speaking to Darren, it has been a hugely difficult transition coming out of the Premiership,” added Murphy. “If we don’t learn lessons from Newry then we aren’t doing our jobs.
"It’s not nice to see Newry in the position they are in considering where Newry came from and if anything we have to learn from that.
"You don’t have any given right to drop down into the Championship and come straight back up – that just doesn’t happen and I don’t want people around me who think that will just happen.
"The likes of Welders if they don’t go up, Annagh United have been knocking at the door, Limavady United have done extremely well, Institute were seconds away from going up last season and finished outside the top-six this season, it shows you how competitive the Championship is.
"We would be very naive as a club thinking we’re going into a league as favourites to come straight back up.
"I don’t like seeing Newry where they are, I really don’t, and I know how difficult it is for all the people involved because they’ve built the club from scratch to get it to where they want it to be.”
