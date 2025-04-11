Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​For 90 minutes over each of the next three Saturdays that close the Premiership season Darren Murphy's job will be to defeat three of his closest friends in football.

Loughgall’s senior status may have ended – barring a mathematical miracle – after two seasons on the Premiership stage but Murphy, over his first two weeks as manager, is plotting a path of progress that includes drawing on his history of friendships across the game.

The Villagers trail Carrick by nine points entering the final three games with a 20-plus goal difference deficit.

After the dream of Europe’s smallest settlement with a top-flight team, Murphy must look to the reality of a rebuild.

Darren Murphy (right) with club general manager David Johnstone following his recent confirmation as Loughgall manager. (Photo by Loughgall FC)

Loughgall will see off life at the top table by hosting Carrick Rangers then Cliftonville over the final fortnight following today’s derby date at Portadown.

Murphy, who was appointed last month following Dean Smith’s exit after over eight years at Loughgall boss, is hoping to draw on long-term links to help kick-start his ambitions as the first full-time first-team manager with responsibility for youth development in the club’s history.

Having kicked off his Loughgall career last weekend by beating a Glenavon side featuring son Harry, Murphy will soon take on a Cliftonville squad managed by Jim Magilton after facing Carrick under Stephen Baxter. Murphy prevously worked at the Irish Football Association with Magilton and spent time on Baxter’s Crusaders coaching staff.

First up, this weekend Murphy will share a touchline alongside Portadown boss Niall Currie at a Shamrock Park ground essentially in the shadows of the two friends’ childhood homes.

"Niall was Best Man at my wedding...I’ve known him a long, long time,” said Murphy. “I was born in Flat 11B Corcrain Drive and he was born just down the road.

“Stephen has been a really good football friend...someone who has been there a lot throughout my career.

“Jim was the one who prized me away from Irish League football when he offered me the Elite Performance role in the Irish FA.

"That relationship has continued to this day, I’ve a very close bond with Jim, again a really good football friend.

"You’ve got all these different scenarios...in the position I’m in it maybe gives me some opportunity to have conversations around helping Loughgall.

"Also, I’ve never managed or coached in the Championship.

"I’ve watched plenty of games at that level over the years but I’ll certainly not be saying no to anybody who has that experience and knowledge...I’ll be taking all the advice I can.

"It’s about maybe turning to people I’ve known in the game – those three men mentioned or the likes of Rodney McAree (Dungannon Swifts manager), David Healy (Linfield manager), Declan Devine (Glentoran manager).