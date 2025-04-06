Darren Murphy only wants players 'ready for the fight' after Loughgall's Premiership relegation all but confirmed despite debut delight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After starting his Loughgall managerial reign with a 1-0 Premiership victory over Glenavon, Darren Murphy insists the next few weeks will be about having conversations to see who is “ready for the fight” to help secure immediate promotion back to Northern Ireland’s top-flight.

Despite picking up a second win in three, the Villagers have been all but condemned to relegation after nearest rivals Carrick Rangers defeated Portadown at Taylors Avenue, leaving Murphy’s men nine points adrift with only three matches left to play and holding a significantly worse goal difference.

Having enjoyed a superb maiden campaign back in the Premiership last term, Loughgall have struggled for large stretches of the current season and will now return to the Championship – a division where they spent 16 consecutive years before sealing a historic promotion in 2023.

Murphy knew the perilous position Loughgall were in when he took over as Dean Smith’s permanent successor at Lakeview Park last month and says he only wants to keep players that are ready to battle for success.

Darren Murphy started his managerial reign at Loughgall by beating Glenavon. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

"We will have conversations with players to see if they are committed for next season,” Murphy told BBC Sportsound. “It's having those conversations and asking the players if they are ready for the fight and have the appetite to try and take the club back into the Premiership.

"It's about them being honest with me and not trying to keep cards close to their chest...sit down as men and say if you want to be around here for the next 12 months and go into the challenge of a really difficult, competitive league.

"It's something I've ever experienced before, I've always been fortunate to be part of the top-flight, so it'll be a new challenge for me as a coach. It's one I'm looking forward to.

"I want people along with me who want to go into that challenge because it can be difficult when you come down from the Premiership. I want players who want to be at Loughgall and face that challenge."

Loughgall have enjoyed improved form across recent weeks with a draw against top-half Crusaders followed up by wins over Ballymena United and now Glenavon with Kirk McLaughlin’s second half strike sealing victory at Mourneview Park.

Murphy’s side will finish their campaign with clashes against Portadown, Carrick and Irish Cup finalists Cliftonville, and the former Dungannon Swifts chief has challenged his team to end on a high.

“All I said to the boys today was 'there are four games to go, just try and finish the season on a positive note and if you go down on goal difference then you went down fighting',” added Murphy. “That's all we can do.

"The game certainly wasn't the prettiest and both teams were careless on the ball at times but to be fair to the boys they've done something they maybe haven't done enough of this year in defending their box really well and took their opportunity when it came.

"Kirk had a lot of work to do and it's a very good individual goal by the young man.