Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Linfield manager David Healy admits there’s “a real concern” that talisman Kirk Millar could miss Friday’s Big Two showdown with Glentoran after picking up an injury in their 3-0 BetMcLean Cup victory over Dundela while Matthew Fitzpatrick’s participation is also in serious doubt.

Millar has been a shining light for the table-topping Blues in the early stages of this season, playing virtually every minute of their Premiership campaign to date and scored a memorable free-kick in a recent dramatic 1-0 triumph over Carrick Rangers at Windsor Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old also opened the scoring on Tuesday evening before further strikes from Charlie Allen – his first since returning from Leeds United this summer – and Joel Cooper ensured progression for the defending champions.

Millar was replaced in the 61st minute by teenager Kalum Thompson at Wilgar Park – a blow which came after Ryan McKay had limped off and Rhys Annett left the pitch on a stretcher having pulled up in the first-half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Josh Archer also struggled through the final half-hour while Matthew Fitzpatrick was an unused substitute as he’s dealing with an injury that forced him off during Saturday’s Premiership win over Coleraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Sam Roscoe already confirmed to miss the next few months of action and the likes of Darragh McBrien and Chris McKee also absent from the midweek cup success, Healy admits there are concerns heading into Friday’s clash with their biggest rivals.

"Josh Archer was struggling from 60 minutes onwards and credit to him because we'd already made the three stoppages so it didn't allow us to make another sub or we would have taken Josh off,” he told the club’s media channel. “Rhys isn't great - he has went on to hospital for now.

"Ryan hobbled off with a really swollen ankle and the later one, Kirk Millar, is a real concern with the game on Friday. They'll be assessed but the likelihood is that all three, if not four, will miss out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Darragh McBrien was missing tonight and Chris McKee was missing alongside the other long-term injuries picked up over the last three or four weeks.

"With the injury Fitzy picked up on Saturday he was never going to be healthy enough, even if he was named on the bench. That was based on if we needed him with five or 10 minutes to go - that was all he had in him.

"He's going to go for a scan in the next 48 hours and will probably be some sort of doubt for Friday once we get the result back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the performance, Healy added: "I thought we were good and very professional. Coming down here was always going to be a challenge.

"We had to play direct even if we didn't have a target man as such but I thought our forward players did what was needed tonight and got good goals at good times. We got a clean sheet too and probably the only frustrating thing is the numerous injuries we picked up.