David Healy confident former Rangers youngster can make Linfield impact after sealing second summer signing

David Healy believes former Rangers youngster and “natural goalscorer” Matt Yates can make an impact at Linfield after signing a one-year contract.

Yates, who came through the youth ranks at Ibrox alongside Ross McCausland and current Blues attacker Chris McKee, also spent time on the books of Hibernian before moving to Stranraer.

The 23-year-old has racked up 35 appearances in Scotland’s League One and a further 117 matches in League Two while representing both Stranraer and Stenhousemuir.

He scored seven league goals and provided a further eight assists for Stenhousemuir last term while his most prolific campaign came in 2022/23 when Yates struck 14 times.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

His arrival marks Linfield’s second summer signing following the addition of Sean Brown from Larne and Healy is excited to have another striker at his disposal.

“Matt is a talented forward with proven experience in senior football at such a young age,” he said. “He’s a natural goalscorer with the intelligence to link play and has shown the hunger to improve further.