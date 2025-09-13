David Healy praises 'immense' Linfield performer and felt Blues were 'best team by a country mile' in Glentoran draw

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Linfield manager David Healy hailed the performance of Sean Brown in their 1-1 Premiership draw against ‘Big Two’ rivals Glentoran as “immense” – and also felt his side were “the best team by a country mile” at The Oval.

The Blues lost out four times to their bitter rivals last term, including suffering elimination in both the BetMcLean Cup and Irish Cup, and fell behind early on when Pat Hoban fired home a penalty after Kirk Millar was adjudged to have fouled James Singleton.

Healy’s men grabbed an equaliser, also from the spot, with Chris Shields keeping his nerve and the visitors almost struck a late winner when Brown rattled a powerful effort off the crossbar.

The result means both teams maintain their unbeaten start to the league season – Glentoran extending their streak to seven while Linfield are now on four – but Healy was ultimately left disappointed to not be departing East Belfast with all three points.

"I thought we were the better team from start to finish,” he told LinfieldTV. “All credit to the players, for a Linfield player and manager this is the toughest venue, so to find ourselves going behind was frustrating.

"We potentially should have taken the lead in the first five or 10 minutes, but you find yourself behind.

"We lost one or two battles here previously...the players responded in the right manner and the longer the game went we got our deserved equaliser.

"It looked like there was only going to be one winner. I thought we were the best team by a country mile.

"Glentoran always cause a threat with throwing a lot of balls into your box, you have to deal with it, and we dealt with most of it tonight."

Northern Ireland youth international Brown joined Linfield from Larne during the summer transfer window and the 20-year-old got his first taste of the fierce ‘Big Two’ atmosphere on Friday evening.

He more than stood up to the challenge, showing composure and class with a smart turn helping set up his late chance which almost sealed joy for the Blues.

Brown has now started in three of Linfield’s four Premiership matches at the start of this season and was joined in the line-up by Isaac Baird, who arrived in the closing stages of the summer from Glenavon.

Healy was full of praise for both players as they stepped into the biggest fixture in Irish League football.

"Isaac playing in his first Big Two, I thought he was excellent even though he picked up a yellow early,” he added. “I thought Sean Brown was immense, honestly I did.

"For a young player, playing potentially not in his best position, to go and perform in the manner he did...he was so composed in possession, defensively very sound and he gives us that versatility that he can play in numerous positions.

