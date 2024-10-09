David Healy with 'no point feeling sorry for ourselves' message after Linfield pick up another two injuries in Co Antrim Shield exit

By Johnny Morton
Published 9th Oct 2024, 14:13 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 14:47 BST
Linfield manager David Healy says “there’s no point feeling sorry for ourselves” after his side picked up another two injuries during their Co Antrim Shield exit to Crusaders.

On the back of Friday’s Big Two derby defeat against rivals Glentoran, the Blues were beaten 3-2 at Seaview as Harry Franklin’s early strike combined with a Jarlath O’Rourke brace helped Declan Caddell’s side progress, despite Chris Shields and Liam Burns applying late pressure.

During last week’s BetMcLean Cup success over Dundela, Healy watched as Kirk Millar, Rhys Annett and Ryan McKay were all forced off through injury and this time around young duo Dane McCullough and Kalum Thompson were replaced.

Ex-Burnley youngster McCullough was replaced at half-time while 16-year-old Thompson was stretchered off in the 64th minute, but Healy is hopeful the issue isn’t as bad as first feared.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"We probably lost the game in the first-half,” he told the club’s media channel. “A couple of poor goals and timings - we didn't stop or deal with the cross which is something Crusaders have always been a threat on and then we gave away a poor second goal.

"One thing we asked for was the players to keep going, working hard, we changed the shape a bit and altered personnel at times when we had to. They kept going to the end.

"We didn't quite get the result we required and desired and picked up another couple of injuries. Dane went to hospital and will need stitches and young KT, hopefully that's not as serious as we first thought. It'll be assessed and hopefully there'll be good news on that front."

Healy’s side will be back at Seaview again this weekend for a Premiership showdown as they look to rebound from what was just their second league defeat of the season to the Glens on Friday evening.

The former Northern Ireland international hopes to have the likes of Scot Whiteside back available for selection and knows there’ll be little sympathy for their current injury crisis.

"It was always going to be a difficult tie coming down here,” he added. “I was here on Saturday to watch Crusaders play well against Coleraine.

"I get asked all the time about injuries - the starters we had in terms of our first-team squad is all we had available tonight. Charlie Allen is away with the (Northern Ireland) U21s, Scot Whiteside has an illness picked up around the Glentoran game, so we're missing basically 11 at the minute and we picked up another one or two tonight.

"There's no point feeling sorry for ourselves - nobody feels sorry for you when you're Linfield manager. You come out, puff your chest out and come back here on Saturday for another big game. Hopefully somewhere along the line we start getting bodies back."

