David Johnstone hopes magical Loughgall star can prove the difference after taking first step towards potential 'major miracle'

Loughgall interim manager David Johnstone hopes Benji Magee’s star quality can prove the difference after the Villagers took a first step towards what would be “a major miracle” of avoiding Premiership relegation by beating Ballymena United 2-1.

Magee enjoyed a breakout season at Loughgall last term, scoring 16 league goals on his way to being named NIFWA Young Player of the Year and earned a move into full-time football with Larne.

The 22-year-old returned to Lakeview Park on loan in January after finding opportunities limited at Inver Park and has made an impact, scoring as Loughgall picked up a point against Crusaders and produced another moment of magic in their weekend win over Ballymena – a result which ended a four-month wait for Premiership success.

They still remain nine points adrift at the bottom with five post-split fixtures left to play, but Johnstone admits recent results have helped give his side a timely boost and feels magical Magee could have a big part to play in the coming weeks.

Benji Magee has impressed since returning to Loughgall on loan from Larne. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

"We put Benji right through the middle because we knew they wouldn’t want his pace coming at them,” said Johnstone. "We really felt we could hurt them in that area and we told him to pick up the ball and do what he does – he’s so good at driving with the ball.

"It was no surprise to see the ball going in because he has it done it here many times previously at Lakeview. We’re delighted to have him and it’s good to see him with a smile on his face.

"He’s massive for us – that’s why we brought him back to the club with the thought that he could be the difference in us getting out of where we are.

"We’ve got three points which is great, but it’s still not in our favour. We are well cut adrift at the bottom and it will take a major miracle, but if the players keep playing like that and we can get a bit of luck in games...the Carrick game is the big one.

"If we can pick up a couple of wins before then it becomes interesting but we can’t afford any slip ups.

"The players have had a tough couple of months so I’m glad to see them with a smile on their face and to see the fans appreciating their effort...that’s all you can ask.”

Loughgall will have a date with nearest rivals Carrick Rangers, who were beaten 3-0 by Cliftonville this weekend to extend a run of only one win in their last 15 league matches, on April 19 circled on the calendar, but Johnstone knows they’ll likely need to win all five fixtures to complete a remarkable great escape.

"More than likely (we will need to win all five matches),” he added. “Where we are, we probably have to win all five or at least four out of the five, but we’re just thinking about the next one.

"We’ve closed the gap a wee bit. For the management team, it was about keeping the season alive.