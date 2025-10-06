David McDaid giving his all across roles as Glenavon continue search for Paddy McLaughlin successor

David McDaid insists it’s crucial Glenavon stay positive despite a winless start to their league campaign – and says he’ll give his all across both playing and management roles until the club appoint Paddy McLaughlin’s successor.

Experienced striker McDaid has been placed in charge on an interim basis alongside team-mate Niall Quinn, Tim Lennon and Ryan Prentice with their first match ending in a 3-1 weekend defeat to rivals Portadown.

The Lurgan Blues invited expressions of interest to fill the vacancy with a deadline set for Monday, but it’s expected the interim team will remain in charge for Tuesday’s BetMcLean Cup trip to Warrenpoint Town.

Glenavon have endured the worst start to a top-flight campaign of any Irish League team since 1964/65 and sit 10 points adrift at the bottom.

David McDaid is part of an interim Glenavon management team. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Their sole win of the season so far came with a 4-0 Mid-Ulster Cup triumph over third-tier Coagh United last month and McDaid is expecting a tough test against Warrenpoint, who are coming off the back of a 4-1 home triumph against Ballinamallard United.

When asked if he expects to still be in charge on Tuesday, McDaid told the club’s media channel: "It's on a need-to-know basis at the moment.

"I spoke to the chairman and I think we will be here Tuesday night, possibly Saturday, but whatever the club decide I'll be here for it.

"Anybody who knows the league and Warrenpoint, it's going to be blood and thunder.

"It's never an easy place to go, you're not going down there and stringing 50 passes together, it's not a venue which allows you to do that.

"We expect a really tough game. We'll have a couple of boys which is positive for us. We have to remain positive."

Glenavon should be boosted by the return of midfielder Jack Malone, who missed Saturday’s showdown through suspension.

McDaid has a background in coaching having established his own business, but had never taken charge of a senior match prior to the weekend.

He’s determined to transform Glenavon’s fortunes for the club’s supporters and insists the changing room is giving maximum effort.

"It has been rather easy (making the transition)...the two coaches that came in along with Niall have been brilliant,” he added. “The players have made it so easy for us because they came in, busted their backsides and gave us food for thought for the team selection.

"We couldn't ask for more. Everybody is giving 100%.

"We had a conversation and said 'it is what it is'. It's not just Niall and I, Tim and Ryan have a massive say and they took training last week so the four of us are in it together.

"Niall and I having played in the league and knowing it are lending our knowledge as well.