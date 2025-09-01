Coleraine and Cliftonville closed out summer business with loan deals on transfer deadline day as clubs down the Irish League divisions proved active.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bannsiders confirmed the arrival of Zane Okoro on a season-long loan switch from Lincoln City.

The 18-year-old, born in America, joined Lincoln across the under 15s before making progress past the Academy set-up into the first-team panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine boss Ruaidhri Higgins said: "When I look at our squad...Lewis McGregor is probably the only natural wide player we have who holds his width and is direct in his approach.

Dungannon Swifts' Brandon Bermingham (right) has joined Cliftonville on loan. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"Zane can also do that.

"He's fearless and I feel it's important that we aren't too predictable.

"Like all our signings, we have done a lot of homework on him and his character references have all been brilliant.

"Lincoln also sees huge potential in Zane.

"And we are delighted they’ve put their trust in us to help him develop further."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Okoro counts first-team appearances for Lincoln in the FA Cup and Sky Bet League One, having also found the net on his first start for the club’s under 21s against Manchester City.

Also, Cliftonville have secured a loan deal to bring in striker Brandon Bermingham from Dungannon Swifts.

The Swifts confirmed the switch over official social media platforms yesterday, stating “we wish him every success for his time with them and the valid experience he will gain”.

The 23-year-old arrived at Dungannon over the January transfer window and counts time in America - thanks to his university scholarship – plus the Republic of Ireland on his track record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliftonville announced the deal by highlighting Meath-born Bermingham “can operate both centrally and in wide positions”.

He lists Drogheda United, William Carey Crusaders, Des Moines Menace, Rhode Island Rams and Fort

Wayne as past clubs ahead of his Irish League arrival in the January transfer window.

It marks Cliftonville’s eighth addition of the summer period and Bermingham is expected to figure in the squad on Tuesday for a Co Antrim Shield first-round clash against Crusaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swifts boss Rodney McAree said in January following Bermingham’s arrival at the Dungannon club: “He was a name that cropped up.

"We done a bit of investigating and had a little look at him...we really liked what we saw and we wanted to get him in around us.

"He’s coming back from America from a four-year scholarship programme.

“He’s living with his father in Belfast.

"He came up to train with us and about five or 10 minutes into the training session I thought about stopping it, getting him over and trying to get him signed straight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He excites me...he’s a great touch and good awareness, he looks as if he has an eye for a goal.”

Glentoran’s promising young defender Callan Farley has secured a loan switch to Warrenpoint Town until January 2026.

Glens boss Declan Devine said: “Callan is a player we rate very highly at Glentoran and this move comes at the right step in his career.

"He benefitted greatly from his time at Warrenpoint last season and returning there gives him the platform to build on that experience with regular Championship football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the next stage in his development and a valuable opportunity for him to keep progressing in a competitive environment.

"He has all the qualities we want in a Glentoran player and we will be monitoring his progress closely ahead of his return in January. Good luck, Callan!”

Bangor have signed Lewis Francis on a two-year deal from Championship side Loughgall.

“We’re delighted to announce the signing of Lewis Francis,” confirmed the club online. “The 21-year-old defender returns to Clandeboye Park on a two-year contract having today completed a transfer from Loughgall for an undisclosed fee.

"Welcome back to Bangor, Lewis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the Championship, Dundela have secured the return of Matthew Ferguson from Bangor “for an undisclosed fee”.

Dundela announced over social media: “Matthew is no stranger to Wilgar Park, and we’re excited to see him back in green as he looks to make another big impact with the Duns.

"Welcome back, Spike!”

A Bangor statement read: “We wish Matthew Ferguson well as he completes a transfer to Dundela for an undisclosed fee.

"Spike moved to Clandeboye Park last summer and went on to score 20 league goals as he helped fire the Seasiders to the Championship title and promotion back to the Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We thank Spike for all of his contributions during his time with Bangor and wish him the very best for the future.”

In the Premier Intermediate League, Ballymacash Rangers have confirmed the capture of Conor Hand.

Rangers, now under the management of former Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton, have signed Hand from Immaculata.