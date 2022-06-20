Dean Jarvis relishing the chance to work under new boss Kearney

The full-back put pen-to-paper of a three-year deal at The Showgrounds last week after leaving Larne.

The former Derry City man revealed he took some time to ponder his next move and he believes that he will thrive at the Bannsiders working with Kearney.

“It was probably a week after the season finished Oran got in touch with me to see what I was doing next season,” said Jarvis.

Dean Jarvis is looking forward to getting started at Coleraine. PICTURE: David Cavan

“At the time I didn’t really know what I was doing so I took another couple of weeks off and then I got back to him and we got chatting.

“He told me what he wants for next year and I thought it fitted perfectly for me.

“I heard plenty of good stories about the place and the club, and Oran as a manager too. He’s always someone I wanted to work under.

“I liked hearing from some past players how he conducts himself with players and he lets them go and express themselves on the pitch.

“I thought that was kind of missing from me over the last while. I’m just glad I have the opportunity to work under him now.”

After several seasons of being title challengers Coleraine had to settle for a sixth -place finish last term.

But Jarvis is hoping a good pre-season can help fire his new side up the table again.

“I want to get as fit as possible for pre-season and hit the ground running,” he said.

“As a player I like to think I’m pretty good on the ball, I’m pretty good going forward. I like getting beyond my left winger and putting crosses into the box.

“I’ll be using my experience to try and help the team and give out information to the players around me.

“We want to improve on the league form from last season, and personally I’m looking forward to playing football again.”

Meanwhile, Coleraine FC have announced that they have frozen ticket prices and have confirmed that the new replica shirt, from Nike, will retail at the same price as last year’s shirt.

Season tickets will go on sale today at 10am and will be exactly the same prices as last year. In addition, the club has extended the age range for Junior tickets from 11 years to 18 years.

Consequently, Family Tickets will be reduced in price.

Due to the nature of the agreement with ClubSport NI, the club has confirmed the new replica shirts, which will be on sale at the end of the month, will be available for £45 which is the same price as 2021/22.

Speaking about these promises, Finance Director, Simon Magee said: “It is an important value of our club that we are at one with our community and we recognise that times are a bit more difficult for some people. We want them to still have access to one of the most important elements of life in the area which is supporting the Bannsiders.

“In addition, we have negotiated a deal with our new Nike kit supplier which allows us to make the home and away shirts available at the same price as last season.

“By freezing our prices, we believe that we are supporting our loyal fans and thanking them for their support over the past year.”

Oran Kearney was keen to express his and the team’s thanks to the fans saying: “The amount of support that we have received over the past few years and, in particular last season, has been amazing. We fully understand that tickets and shirts are bought out of hard-earned money and it’s great that the club has been able to freeze these prices for the new season.

“We are building a strong squad to challenge for honours and having the fans with us loud and proud only helps to raise the team. We all look forward to seeing you at the Showgrounds for the new season.”

All tickets bought before July 20th are guaranteed a physical card, tickets bought after that will be e-tickets only.

To buy your season ticket now visit https://colerainefc.com/ticketing/

Prices:

Adult - £165

Concessions (Over 65 and Students) –

£100 Family Ticket (one adult and up to two children) - £180

Young People (Under 18’s) - £10