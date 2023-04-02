With two of the six added minutes on the clock in Saturday’s Irish Cup semi-final meeting, holders Crusaders booked a spot back on the May showpiece stage thanks to Declan Caddell’s delightful last-gasp lob.

It proved a painful lesson for the Swifts to learn as Shiels could only reflect after the final whistle on the fine margins.

"It's tough - that's the sport we are in,” said Shiels. "This game is full of thousands and thousands of moments, variations of people making movements back and forward.

Dean Curry after the final whistle of the Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup semi-final loss to Crusaders

"If you switch off for one moment you are out of the cup...and that's what transpired.

"Regarding what we set out to do, I'm proud of the players' effort and commitment.

"I thought defensively we were really, really good dealing with the threats of Crusaders...it's those fine margins.

"And good luck to Crusaders, they took their chance.

"We tried to hurt them in transition when we won it and get in behind them.

"We got into some decent positions at times...Joe Moore has one that goes over the bar.

"We gave it everything...losing Rhyss (Campbell) early on in the game didn't help - but then Marc Walsh comes on and looks threatening too.

"It's difficult but we were lacking full-backs today, we like to be expansive and get our full-backs high and wide but we weren't able to do that due to the personnel and the injuries.

"At times in the second half we had a wee bit of momentum for a period and we passed the ball quite well but think there were opportunities to show more composure.”

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, Marron, Knowles, Mayse, Campbell (Walsh, 20), Curry, McGinty, McGee, Moore (Cushnie, 66), Jenkins (McCready, 66), Animasahun (Lynch, 93).

Subs (not used): Nelson, Scott, Bruna.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Robinson, Lowry, Lecky (Owens, 46), Forsythe, Winchester (Caddell, 90), Larmour, Heatley, McKeown, Clarke (Ebbe, 82).

Subs (not used): Murphy, Hegarty, Weir, O’Rourke.