"He leaves a legacy that will inspire future generations at Seaview for many years to come.”

Declan Caddell admits Crusaders legend will be 'missed massively' after exit confirmed
Burns joined the Crues from Linfield, where he won three Premiership and Irish Cup doubles, and went on to make 423 appearances for the North Belfast outfit.
He has celebrated significant team and individual success at Crusaders, playing his part in a hat-trick of Gibson Cup triumphs and three Irish Cup crowns during a golden period under Stephen Baxter alongside being named both NIFWA Player of the Year and Ulster Footballer of the Year in 2016.
The 36-year-old hasn’t featured since April 2024 due to injury and boss Caddell paid tribute to the impact made by his former team-mate.
"BJ has been an incredible servant to this football club,” he said. “I had the privilege of sharing the pitch with him as a teammate, and it’s been an honour to manage him as a player.
"He’s a leader, a winner, and someone who always gave everything for the cause. He’ll be missed massively, but he leaves with our gratitude and full respect."
Chairman Mark Langhammer added: "Billy Joe Burns represents everything great about Crusaders FC.
"His commitment, humility, and success on the pitch have etched his name into the history of this club. We thank him sincerely for everything he’s given over the past 11 years."
Burns enjoyed a testimonial season throughout the 2023/24 campaign which included a friendly against Salford City at Seaview with Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs making a trip to Belfast.
He played his part in memorable European fixtures for the Crues and the club hailed him as a “loyal servant, fierce competitor and exemplary leader”.
"Since joining the Crues in 2014, BJ made 423 appearances scoring 33 goals and has been at the heart of one of the most successful eras in our club’s proud history,” they posted. “His energy, consistency, and passion for the shirt made him a fan favourite and a nightmare for opponents down the right flank.
“His impact went beyond the pitch. BJ’s dedication to the club, his teammates, and the supporters was evident in every training session, every match, and every moment he wore the Crusaders crest.
"His professionalism and quiet determination set the standard for what it means to be a Crues man.
"As Billy Joe Burns moves on to the next chapter, Crusaders FC would like to place on record our deepest thanks for his incredible contribution to the club.
"He leaves a legacy that will inspire future generations at Seaview for many years to come.”