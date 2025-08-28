Declan Caddell delighted to land Sheffield United defender who 'comes highly recommended'

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell admits he’s delighted to secure the services of defender Evan Easton on a season-long loan deal from Sheffield United, marking his 10th signing of the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easton, who came through the youth ranks at Celtic, is the latest Scottish star to arrive at Seaview, joining fellow countrymen Fraser Bryden, Elliot Dunlop, Adam Brooks, Jacob Blaney and Kieran McKechnie in North Belfast.

The 20-year-old joined the Blades in 2023 and featured for the club’s U21s last term, scoring four league goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easton, who took his place on the senior bench for an FA Cup victory over Gillingham, was involved once again with the first team throughout pre-season, featuring in a friendly fixture against Chesterfield.

Declan Caddell with new Crusaders signing Evan Easton. (Photo by Crusaders FC)

Caddell had been on the hunt for defensive reinforcements following the summer departures of Jimmy Callacher and Daniel Larmour while Blaney is set for a period on the sidelines through injury.

"We are delighted to get this deal over the line,” said Caddell. “We have been working hard behind the scenes over the last few weeks to secure another central defender.

"Evan comes highly recommended and we hope his loan spell with Crusaders is a successful one."