Declan Caddell delighted to land Sheffield United defender who 'comes highly recommended'
Easton, who came through the youth ranks at Celtic, is the latest Scottish star to arrive at Seaview, joining fellow countrymen Fraser Bryden, Elliot Dunlop, Adam Brooks, Jacob Blaney and Kieran McKechnie in North Belfast.
The 20-year-old joined the Blades in 2023 and featured for the club’s U21s last term, scoring four league goals.
Easton, who took his place on the senior bench for an FA Cup victory over Gillingham, was involved once again with the first team throughout pre-season, featuring in a friendly fixture against Chesterfield.
Caddell had been on the hunt for defensive reinforcements following the summer departures of Jimmy Callacher and Daniel Larmour while Blaney is set for a period on the sidelines through injury.
"We are delighted to get this deal over the line,” said Caddell. “We have been working hard behind the scenes over the last few weeks to secure another central defender.
"Evan comes highly recommended and we hope his loan spell with Crusaders is a successful one."
Easton is set to be available for Friday’s Premiership trip to Portadown, subject to international clearance.